National Sister’s Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year with great enthusiasm and fervour. This day is a special occasion to honour the special bond shared between sisters and appreciate the love, care, and companionship that sisters bring into our lives. Sister’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, August 3. Sisters, whether younger or older, play many roles like friends and mentors, making life more meaningful. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

This annual event encourages people to express gratitude and affection for their sisters through thoughtful, heartfelt messages, gestures and celebrations. In this article, let’s know more about Sister’s Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Sister’s Day 2025 Date

Sister’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, August 3.

Sister’s Day Significance

Sister’s Day is a special day that is dedicated to celebrating the long-lasting bond between sisters and also female friends who are nothing less than sisters! Studies have shown that siblings, especially sisters, contribute to better mental health, as they reduce feelings of loneliness and increase happiness levels. Having a sister is like having a lifelong companion who understands you more than anyone else, provides emotional support, shares your joys and struggles, and creates a sense of belonging in the family.

They offer guidance during tough times and are always by your side throughout life to cheer and support you! Sister’s Day is a meaningful occasion to cherish this irreplaceable relationship and hence this Sister’s Day 2025, make it a point to visit your sister, send her gifts, and let her know what she means to you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).