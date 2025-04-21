Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world! It comes in many varieties—black, green, white, oolong, and herbal tea, each with its own unique set of health benefits. With an aim to highlight the benefits of tea, National Tea Day is celebrated annually in the United Kingdom on April 21. This annual event aims to honour the nation's rich tea heritage and culture. As per historical records, National Tea Day was established in 2015 by The Tea Group to bring together tea enthusiasts across the UK. Over the years, National Tea Day has become a popular annual event in the country. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

There are numerous benefits of the variety of teas available today. Green tea, in particular, is known for boosting metabolism and supporting weight loss, while black tea may improve heart health by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Herbal teas like chamomile and peppermint offer calming effects, aiding digestion and promoting better sleep. In this article, let’s know more about National Tea Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Tea Day 2025 Date

National Tea Day 2025 falls on Monday, April 21.

National Tea Day Significance

National Tea Day is an important annual event celebrated across the UK with an aim to establish a special day just for tea, bringing together a community and uniting the tea lovers of Great Britain. This day is celebrated in tea rooms, hotels, pubs and cafés through special events and programs across the country, including a tea 'Fes-Tea-Val' at Chiswick House & Gardens in London. While National Tea Day is celebrated in the UK prominently, it also resonates with tea lovers worldwide, including in India, where tea holds significant cultural importance.

