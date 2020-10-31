National Unity Day also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated in India on October 31. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of prominent freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhai Patel. National Unity Day 2020 will be the 144th birth anniversary of Vallabhai Patel. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was introduced by Government of India in 2014. Sardar Patel was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also referred as Iron Man of India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad village situated in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is one of the six children of Jhaverbhai Patel and Ladba. He was a lawyer by profession during British regime and was also one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat. Sardar Patel was elected as 49th President of Indian National Congress. Under the Indian Independence Act of 1947, Sardar Patel successfully united India by integrating all the self-governing princely states and the provinces that were directly ruled by the British to form single Union of India, hence National Unity Day is observed on his birth anniversary. He died on December 15, 1950 at the age of 75. National Unity Day 2020: Know Date, Significance of the Day Observed to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Here Are Few Greetings in Hindi to be Shared on National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Message Reads: Maanav jaati Ko Ekta Ka Paath Cheentiyon Se Sikhani Chahiye

Message Reads: Ekata Manushya Ke Unnati Ka Maarg Hain

Message Reads: Ekata Bin Hota Hai Har Kary Apoorn, Ise Apanakar Karo Desh Ko Poorn

Message Reads: "Ekata Ke Bina Janshakti Shakti Nahin Hai, Jabatak Use Thik Tarah Se Samanjasya Mein Na Laaya Jaye, Aur Ekajut Na Kiya Jae" - Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

Message Reads: Ekata Aur Prem Se Karo Moh, Krodh Aur Phoot Bhavana Se Karo Sada Droh.

Indian Government built 'Statue of Unity' in remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The statue, situated on Narmada River in Kevadia, is the tallest statue in the world and depicts Sardar Patel. Statue of Unity which is situated in Gujarat was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018 (143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel). 'Run For Unity' is organised on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to spread awareness about the day and make people aware about the contribution made by the 'Iron Man of India' to shape the country as we all know today.

