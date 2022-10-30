National Unity Day is an annual observance in India that celebrates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Known as the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence. Every year, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, which falls on October 31, is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. From grand events and functions in various government organisations to special activities at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat - dedicated to Sardar Patel- there are multiple ways this day is celebrated. As we prepare to celebrate National Unity Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022, the History of National Unity Day and more.

When is National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022 will be celebrated on October 31. Sardar Patel was born in Nadiad, Gujarat on October 31, 1875, and went on to be known as an impeccable lawyer, influential political leader, barrister and statesman who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and first Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. However, the observance of the National Unity Day only began post-2014. Powerful Quotes on Nationalism And Unity From India's 'Iron Man'

History and Significance of National Unity Day

The observance of National Unity Day on October 31 was initiated by the Indian Government in 2014 and is focused on providing an opportunity to reaffirm our nation's inherent strength and resilience to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country. On October 31, 2018, the Statue of Unity - the world's tallest statue, which was erected by the Indian Government at the cost of USD 420 million - was dedicated to him and has since been a popular tourist attraction, especially around National Unity Day. National Unity Day 2022: MHA to Declare 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal-2022' on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary

In order to mark National Unity Day 2022, government officials are sure to plan a grand affair. According to news reports, the union government is planning a large-scale event across all districts in the country involving all paramilitary forces. We hope that the celebration of National Unity Day brings our country together and helps people to understand the teachings of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the man who brought together the country to ensure that all Indians lived in harmony and peace after partition. Happy National Unity Day!

