Happy Sharad Navratri 2020! As the nine-night festival devoted to maa Durga begins, devotees of Maa Durga get into the ritualistic musical sessions of bhajans of Maa Durga during Navratri. While the Anup Jalota Navratri bhajans and bhents are popular and so are the Anuradha Paudwal devotional songs for Maa Durga as Navaratri bhajans, Bhojpuri hymns for Maa Durga are also popularly heard on YouTube. The songs of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh are very popular on YouTube. The Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh's some of the popular Devi songs are 'Mela Ghume Aini' which gains immense traction during the Navratri days.

Apart from that Pawan Singh's, 'Lalki Chunariya Odh Ke' and 'Jode Nariyal Char Go Chunariya' are very popular on YouTube. Then we definitely have Sharda Sinha's iconic bhajans for Devi Maa during Navratri. Navratri, this year begins on October 17 and people are performing the daily puja work with these bhajans playing in the background. Navratri celebration is incomplete without Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes and messages, Images of Goddess Durga, Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, that are shared online.

Khesari Lal Yadav is quite famous for his Bhojpuri songs that become very popular during Navratri. A song by Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav called "Durga Mayya Boleli Kahe" became very popular recently and the song was released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel on 3 October 2019. The song has been viewed by over 2 million people. Let's take a look at some of the popular Navratri songs in Bhojpuri.

Pawan Singh & Akshara Singh - Dular Devi Maiya Ke - Bhojpuri Devi Geet 2020

Nimiya Ke Dandh Maiyya - Kajal Raghwani

Mai Bolaweli- Khesari Lal Yadav

Pawan Singh & Akshara - Mai Ke Chunari Chadhawani

Padile Paiyan Maa Durga Bhojpuri Devi Bhajans By Sharda Sinha

This year Navratri is being celebrated lowkey and devotees are urged to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and keep the Durga Puja 2020 celebrations have limited people gathering. To keep the pujo feel alive, check out our latest collection of Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes, Facebook messages, Maa Durga HD Images, greetings and GIFs to share with your near ones.

