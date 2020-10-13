The auspicious celebration of Navrati 2020 is almost here. Sharad Navratri 2020 begins from October 17, and it will end on October 25. It is the time to don in your ghagra choli and let your garba moves do the talking. But you can surely make it virtual. Because of the pandemic, many festivals and events were either cancelled or held with a low-key celebration. However, it does not certainly mean that the spirit of Navratri 2020 can be dampened. Aside from the worshipping of Maa Durga, families gather for a fun-filled garba nine-nights. Only this year, it would be different, limited, virtual and fun. Since Sharad Navratri 2020 is just days away, in this article, we bring you Navratri special songs. Be it Navratri bhajans or traditional garba songs, Navratri is a time to rejoice with cheer. Navratri 2020 Colours Calendar For 9 Days: Date-Wise List of All 9 Colours to Wear Every Day During Sharad Navaratri Festival to Please Goddess Durga.

Navratri nights are a sight to behold. Individuals wearing their best colourful traditional attires, street sparkling with lights and diyas, Goddess Durga temples beautifully decorated, the festival of Sharad Navratri is enjoyed thoroughly. With social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines in place, the nine-day festival will not be celebrated on the usual scale. If you are wondering, how can one celebrate dandiya nights at home, note that we are in a virtual age. It allows us to connect with friends and relatives over the internet and be a little more creative. So, dress up to worship Maa Durga with bhajans and be ready to dance on the tune of garba songs. Check out the list of Navratri 2020 special songs that will enhance your garba mood right away.

Watch Video: Navratri Special Bhajans

Watch Video: Maa Durga Bhajans

Watch Video: Dandiya Raas Garba Songs in Gujrati

Watch Video: Navratri Special Garba Songs in Hindi

Watch Video: Chogada Song From the Movie Loveyatri

Dressing up to be at home can be awkward. So, it is okay to skip the heavy ghagra choli. You can go for the lighter material and still look glamorous. Let us all enjoy the festival as it is meant to be, while being safe during the pandemic. Happy Navratri, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).