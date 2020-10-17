Happy Navratri 2020! As we celebrate the 9-night Maa Durga festivity, we have for you a list of Devi Bhajans, Shlokas and Aartis for the Navaratri Puja ready. This year the celebration will take place in a socially distant manner because of the coronavirus pandemic but you can surely play the iconic Anuradha Paudwal songs during the festival to make it melodious. Sharad Navaratri 2020 will be celebrated from October 17 and go on till October 25. Navaratri celebrates the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga and is one of the most promising and widely celebrated Hindu festivals. One of the most important rituals associated with Navaratri has to be the daily Nav Durga Puja that is done by people commemorating the festival. Navratri 2020 Special Songs: Maa Durga Devotional Bhajans and Navratri Garba Songs, List of Tracks to Enjoy Dandiya Nights at Home (Watch Videos).

People enjoy listening to devotional music and Devi aartis during Navratri Puja. And as we talk about Devi Aartis and Bhajans, we cannot refrain from mentioning Anuradha Paudwal. The renowned Indian singer has sung memorable Durga Maa Bhajans that have a special place in our hearts. Navratri celebrations are often accompanied by Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes and messages, Images of Goddess Durga, Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, that are shared online. Navratri 2020 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Navratri With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings on Kalash Sthapana Time.

Anuradha Paudwal, has been the recipient of several awards ranging from the National Award in 1990 to Padma Shri in 2017. Her work in religious songs and bhajans has a heavy fan following, and the singer’s Devi Bhajans are especially popular during Navaratri. While Navratri is celebrated differently across the country, offering our prayers and respect to Goddess Durga and singing Bhajans on Navaratri and Shakti or Santoshi Maa is customary. As we prepare to celebrate Navratri, here is a curated list of our favourite Devi Bhajans and Aartis by Anuradha Paudwal. Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

The Navaratri Puja Bhajan

This compilation of some of the most auspicious songs and mantras on Goddess Durga is the perfect ode to convey our prayers during Navratri.

The Playlist for All 9-Days of Navratri

This playlist consists of some of the most popular bhajans and songs by Anuradha Paudwal ranging from the song that captures the essence of Kanya Puja during Navaratri, Kanya Poojaan Jo Kare to Kholo Ab To Karuna Ke Dwar Meri Maa that talks about the beginning of Navratri.

Durga Amritwani

This popular bhajan fills our lives and homes with positive vibes and Anuradha Paudwal’s soothing voice truly brings us closer to divinity.

The Bhajan That Captures Our Anticipation For Navratri

Navratri Ke Nau Din Aaye is a popular Devi Bhajan that captures our excitement for this auspicious festival and in the voice of Anuradha Paudwal, this song sounds truly captivating.

The Navaratri Special Jukebox

This playlist is filled with some of the most famous Navratri Devi Aartis that are perfect for the early morning pujas during this auspicious time.

We hope that this playlist helps you to bring in Navaratri with the highest of festive spirits. In addition to these devotional songs, the musical association in Navaratri also extends to the Dandiya and Garba celebrations that are observed in western states of the country. Navaratri is truly a festival that has a lot of significance in the religious as well as cultural aspects of our lives. And we hope that these stories help you prepare for this fun-filled beginning of the festive season this year!

