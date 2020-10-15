The festival of Sharad Navratri begins in two days. Also spelt as Navaratri, it is the nine night celebration of Goddess Durga Maa. This year Navratri 2020 begins on October 17 and will go on till October 25. Nine manifestations of Maa Durga are worshipped on each of the days and the first day is known as Ghatasthapana. It is the day of Kalash Staphana ritual and there are special rituals and traditions for this auspicious occasion. It is the invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it at the right time is important. Ahead of Ghatasthapana 2020, we tell you more about the shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and traditional rituals. Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Timing & Puja Samagri: Why Is Kalash Sthapana Important During Sharad Navaratri? Essential Ingredients You Will Need to Offer Prayers to Maa Durga.

Goddess Durga is celebrated four times a year and this celebration of Sharad Navratri is more popular of them all. The celebration of Navratri takes place in different ways all over the country and thus it is one of the most festive times of the year. Women keep a fast for all nine days and also wear specific colours for each day. Ghatasthapana takes place on the Pratipada Tithi, on October 17, 2020. It is the first day of Navratri, on which devotees welcome Goddess Durga Maa into their homes. There is a special celebration puja for the day. Navratri 2020 Holy Mantra, Wishes and Greetings: Send Good Luck & Positivity to Your Loved Ones Through These Maa Durga Chants During Sharad Navaratri.

Ghatasthapana 2020 Shubh Muhurat

As per Drikpanchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurat falls during the Chitra Nakshatra. Shubh Ghatasthapana Muhurat begins at 6:23 AM and will go on till 10:12 AM. The Chitra Nakshatra begins at 2:58 PM on October 16 and will end on 11:52 AM on October 17. First one third of the day during Pratipada is the most prevailing time for Ghatasthapana.

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

Take a pan like wide mouthed utensil as a base. Three layers of mud are kept along with nine different grains. Sprinkle water on it, so that there is moisture for it to germinate.

Ghatasthapana is done in a Kalash (a brass, copper utensil). Wash the kalash clean and fill it with Ganga Jal or clean regular water.

Also add some coins and durva grass in it.

Place five mango leaves around the neck of the Kalash. Cover it with a coconut with its fibre upwards.

Keep the Kalash in middle of the plate with mud and seeds.

Apply Haldi-Kumkum on the utensil and place a coloured cloth over it. You can draw a swastika on the kalash with kumkum.

You can also put a garland around it.

Place it in the Puja room and a Panchopachara Puja to welcome the Goddess.

Light a lamp, along with incense or dhoop sticks. Offer flowers and special Naivedya sweets which are prepared for the day.

The first day of Navaratri worships Shailaputri Maa, the form of Navadurga. She is believed to be the absolute form of Mother Nature. Ahead of the first day of Navaratri, we hope you have the procedure for the first day Puja. Wishing you all Happy Navaratri 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).