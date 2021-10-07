Golu or Kolu is the official nine-day festival that is commemorated across South India during the Sharad Navaratri season. Golu 2021 will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15 this year. Golu is essentially how Sharad Navaratri is celebrated in South India and is a 9-day fun and festivity-filled event. From decorating dolls and idols of various Gods and Goddesses to prepping various varieties of delicious Golu Special delicacies, there are various ways that people celebrate this event. As we prepare to commemorate Bommai Golu 2021, here is everything you need to know about the festival, Golu Dates 2021, Bommai Golu 2021 Decoration ideas and more.

When is Golu 2021?

Golu is the way that Sharad Navaratri is celebrated in South India. It will therefore be observed from October 7 to October 15. Sharad Navaratri is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, where each day is dedicated to a different avatar of Goddess Durga. Golu celebration focuses on celebrating the different Gods and Goddesses in the Hindu religion. Navratri 2021 Celebrations in India: From Durga Puja in West Bengal to Mysore Dasara in Karnataka, Know How Different States Worship Goddess Durga Across The Country.

Significance of Bommai Golu Display

An integral part of celebrating Golu is decorating and displaying an array of dolls called Golu Bommai. These dolls all represent various scenes and rituals that thematically narrate stories from the Hindu scriptures. From everyday scenes of kitchen utensils and grocery sales to marriages, court life and various other scenes from the life of several Hindu Gods and Goddesses, there are different scenes that are explained with the help of figurines.

How is Golu Celebrated?

In addition to creating these extravagant scenes, placed traditionally on steps covered with a white cloth, Golu celebrations also involve preparing various delicious delicacies and offering our prayers to Goddess Shakti for nine days straight. Every day, a different pulse is cooked for Goddess Shakti and offered to her as Prasad. Many families also follow stringent fasts during the Navaratri period.

The celebration of Golu encapsulates various different stories, traditions and rituals. However, in its essence, it is also commemorating the 9-days where Goddess Shakti came to earth and fought against the evil demon Mahishasura. It is believed that Goddess Durga was under intense Tapasya and people, therefore, offer dedicated dishes to help appease her and support her in this battle. Golu also celebrates the victory of good over evil and is an integral celebration that promotes art and culture in many ways. Inviting people to see each other’s Golu setup and singing songs to appease the Gods and Goddesses are key parts of this celebration, making it a great community event. Here’s hoping you have a happy and safe Golu 2021!

