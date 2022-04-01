The first day of the month of Chaitra (March-April) is celebrated as Navreh or Kashmiri New Year in Jammu and Kashmir. The auspicious day is widely celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandit community and it is a super special day to share amazing wishes and greetings. On this day people meet their loved ones as they spread positivity and warmth. Navreh is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nava-Varsha, which means new year. On this day bread with rice, curd, salt, sugar candy, some walnuts or almonds, a silver coin and Rs. 10 note, a pen, a mirror, some flowers (rose, marigold, crocus or jasmine) are placed beside the new calendar. There is a practice of preparing a thali with Kashmiri Jantri (an almanac book that records all the important dates according to Kashmiri tradition). Bhringisha Samhita says that the plate should be of bronze. This year Navreh is being celebrated on April 2, 2021.

The interesting thing is that all this is prepared during the night as the first thing to do in the morning is to see the plate decorated with these things, and then start your day. Kashmiri Pandits follow the ritual of viewing this prepared thali in the morning on Sonth or Kashmiri spring festival. According to the Kashmiri Hindu calendar, the Saptarishi era is believed to have started on this day about 5079 years ago. On this day people wish each other by sending greetings, you can also wish by sending some beautiful messages. Kashmiris celebrate their New Year's Day on the first day of the semi-bright month of Chaitra (March-April). The Kashmiris before 1900, which is settled in different states, celebrate Navreh. Since on the day of Navreh, people meet each other and wish them a happy new year, we have for you these greetings given below: Hindu New Year’s Days 2022 Dates Across Different Indian States: Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Ugadi, Navreh and Other Celebrations As per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Although according to the Gregorian calendar, January 1 is celebrated as the first day of the new year in all the countries of the world including India, according to the Hindu calendar, New Year is celebrated at different times in different regions of the country. This is because the people living in these areas follow the traditional Hindu calendar. Festivals like Gudi Padw 2022, Ugadi 2022, Puthandu 2022, Bohag Bihu 2022, Chetichand 2022, Vaisakhi 2022, Jur Sheetal 2022, Pohela Baishakh 2022, Pana Sankranti 2022, Navreh 2022 are celebrated in different regions of India, which mark the Hindu New Year.

