Navreh Poshte 2024 Messages and Kashmiri Hindu New Year Greetings: Navreh, also known as Navreh Poshi, marks the Kashmiri Hindu New Year, celebrated in the traditional Hindu calendar on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, Navreh 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, April 9. This auspicious occasion holds great significance in the Kashmiri Pandit community, symbolising the beginning of a new year and the onset of spring. Navreh is observed with various rituals and customs, including preparing a special traditional meal called "Thaal Barun", consisting of rice, yoghurt, walnuts, almonds, and other symbolic ingredients. Additionally, on Navreh, devotees pray and seek blessings for prosperity, good health, and happiness in the coming year. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual rejuvenation as families come together to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Kashmiri Pandits. As you celebrate Navreh 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family. Netizens have also extended festive greetings on this day as "Navreh Poshte" flooded the social media platforms.

Navreh Poshte, Everyone

Navreh Poshte! Happy New Year 5100 Saptrishi. It’s overwhelming to process how a civilisation has carried the tradition of celebrating new year over five millennia. Blessed to be part of the culture with such a long line of continuity. 😇🙏 Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chetti… pic.twitter.com/O4SxE3vwf6 — Aarti Tikoo (@AartiTikoo) April 9, 2024

A Very Happy Navreh

Navreh Poshte everyone 🙏🏼 Legend Behind Navreh of Kashmiri Hindus#Navreh is a festival celebrated by Kashmiri Hindus to mark the beginning of their new year, according to the Kashmiri Hindu calendar, the Saptarshi Era is believed to have started on the same day. Before the… pic.twitter.com/U19qV7G5d6 — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) April 9, 2024

Happy Navreh

Navreh Poshte Sarneyy Navreh-Kashmiri New year’s day On the morning of Navreh,Kashmiri Hindu tradition calls for the ritual viewing of a plate filled with various items and paraphernalia for good omen. More info at: https://t.co/42PMG7mOUv#navrehposhte #HappyNavratri pic.twitter.com/RCYVzyPEu4 — Savi Bhat (@diyminiatures) April 9, 2024

Navreh Wishes and Messages

On the auspicious occasion of Navreh, sharing wishes and blessings holds immense significance in strengthening familial bonds and fostering a sense of unity and togetherness within the community. Families and friends exchange heartfelt greetings, expressing their love, respect, and best wishes for the new year ahead. Traditional greetings such as "Navreh Mubarak", "Navreh Poshi Bhagyam Tsochh", or "Navreh Poshte" are commonly used to convey blessings for a prosperous and joyous year. Here is a collection of messages saying Navreh Mubarak 2024 that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. Navreh Poshte 2024!

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy New Year to You and Your Loved Ones. Have a Blissful Navreh.

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful Day of Navreh. Navreh Mubarak

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Kashmiri New Year to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Navreh

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Very Happy New Year. Happiest Navreh.

Navreh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead—Happy Navreh to You and Everyone Else at Home. Navreh Mubarak

Happy Navreh 2024 Greetings: Wishes, Messages, Images And Quotes For Kashmiri New Year

In addition to verbal expressions of goodwill, exchanging gifts and tokens of affection is a cherished tradition observed during Navreh. Families present each other with auspicious items such as dried fruits, sweets, coins, and traditional Kashmiri artefacts as a gesture of goodwill and blessings for the new year. These gifts symbolise abundance, prosperity, and good fortune, embodying the spirit of Navreh and reinforcing the importance of generosity and generosity in fostering harmony and happiness within the community.

Wishing everyone a Happy Navreh 2024!

