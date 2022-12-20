New Year's Eve, also known as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day in many countries, is the evening or the entire day of the last day of the year. This means New Year's Eve is celebrated on December 31 every year. In many countries, New Year's Eve is celebrated in a joyous and full-filled manner where people dance, eat, drink, and watch fireworks. The celebrations generally go past midnight into New Year's Day, January 1. The day allows us to reflect on the past year's highs and lows and gear up for the New Year and new beginnings! Happy New Year 2023 in Advance Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Share With Family and Friends.

Every country has its own unique way of celebrating the New Year and ushering in good health, money or love. Let’s take a look at the New Year's traditions from around the world! New Year Resolution 2023 Ideas: From 5-Minute Journaling to Time Off Screens, 5 Mindful Resolutions for a Happy and Enjoyable New Year.

Wearing White and Jumping in Seven Waves in Brazil

In Brazil, people believe that choosing white as your New Year's Eve outfit will bring good luck and peace. Also, if you visit a beach, you can double your luck by heading to the water and jumping over seven waves. For each wave, you can make one wish! Isn’t that interesting?

Polka Dots in the Philippines

In the Philippines, revellers don't just eat, drink and party; they are also known for the polka dots outfits they wear on New Year’s Eve. Polka dots are all the rage on December 31, increasing the chances for good luck in the new year.

Smashing a Plate in Denmark

In Denmark, broken dishes are considered a symbol of good luck and happiness. People go around breaking dishware on the doorsteps of their friends and family, showering them with good luck. It is believed that the more shards you find in front of your home, the luckier you are likely to be.

Decorating Front Door with Onions in Greece

For the Greeks, onions are a symbol of good luck and fertility. On New Year's Eve, families in Greece hang bundles of onions above their doors to invite that prosperity and good luck into the home.

Eating Exactly 12 grapes in Spain

In Spain, the Spanish kickstart their new year by eating 12 grapes. This tradition symbolizes each strike of the clock, a tradition of 'las doce uvas de la suerte' that started in the late 19th century. It is believed to ward off evil and bring a prosperous and lucky new year. It must be noted that this will work if you manage to eat the 12 grapes in a matter of seconds, as they need to be gulped by the time the clock finishes striking midnight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).