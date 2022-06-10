Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is one of the most important Ekadashi fasts that are observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on June 10. Commemorated on the eleventh day in the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshta month, this celebration is also known as Pandava Ekadashi or Bhimsen Ekadashi. To celebrate Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat, people are sure to share Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat greetings and messages, Happy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Nirjala Gyaras Katha to Puja Vidhi, Pandava Ekadashi Vrat Rituals That You Should Know Of.

There are 24 Ekadashi fasts that are observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu every year. The day of Ekadashi is said to be extremely auspicious and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The celebration of Nirjala Ekadashi is said to be the most important and auspicious day. It is believed that following the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is equivalent to observing all the 24 Ekadashi Vrats. Ekadashi fast is observed from sunrise to the prana time, next year. The celebration of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 is sure to be filled with various festivities. Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 fast will be broken on June 11. As we prepare to celebrate Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022, here are some Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat greetings and messages, Happy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: On the Pious Festival of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Here’s Sending You Positive Energy and Strength To Keep the Fast for a Good Life Ahead.

HD Image Reads: May Lord Vishnu Forgive Our Past Sins and Shower His Divine Blessing on Our Family. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi.

Facebook Status Reads: Nirjala Ekadashi Fast Helps One Attain Moksha. Pray to Lord Vishnu on the Holy Day and He Will Wash Off All Your Wrong Doings.

Wallpaper Reads: May We Imbibe Lord Vishnu’s Good Qualities on This Auspicious Day. Happy Nirajala Ekadashi Vrat!

Wallpaper Reads: Aapko Aur Apke Parivaar Ko Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Ki Shubhkamnayein.

It is interesting to note that Nirjala Ekadashi fast is usually observed just after Ganga Dussehra. Since Ganga Dussehra 2022 was celebrated on June 9, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 10. Observing the Ekadashi fast is said to help people to atone for their sins and help them seek moksha. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022!

