Indian states and their origin since millennia has seen many changes and development. We have encountered major milestones and growth in different parts of the country in each and every field. From establishment to development, every region has its own story. By the same token, Odisha Day or Odisha Diwas is observed every year in the month of April. The date is also known as Utkal Diwas or Utkal Diabasa on 1st April. Odisha Diwas commemorates the formation of the state as a separate province in the year 1936. There is a restricted holiday on the day in the state. The land of Lord Jagannath will observe its 87th Foundation Day on Friday, 1st April. People also refer to the occasion as Orissa Foundation Day and Vishuva Milan. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

History Of Odisha Day

The formation of the social and cultural organization in Odisha, Utkal Sammilani led to the foundation of a separate Odisha Province. Past beckons that the present-day Odisha used to form a major portion of the ancient Kalinga. The state became Kalinga's part after it was conquered by Magadha King Ashoka in 261 BC to expand his Mauryan rule. In the year 1576, the coastal part of Orissa formed part of the Mughal Empire, and the region came under British control in 1803. After decades of struggle under the leadership and guidance of Odisha’s prominent leaders, the new province came into existence on the 1st of April 1936.

Significance Of Celebrating Odisha Day

Odisha ranks in the third position among the Indian states in terms of the proportion of its citizens who are indigenous to the land. On the date of Utkal Diwas, people participate in local cultural events organised by political leaders and watch colorful jhankis. Shops and residential areas are decorated and people enjoy various competitions organised by the government and Odisha Day special functions with their family and friend. Fireworks competitions are a common scene as different varieties of firecrackers light up the night sky. Natives celebrate the spirit of Odisha by exchanging greetings, singing songs, and digging into the history, heritage, art and traditions of the state. During the festivity, brave leaders who battled for the establishment of the state are also remembered and honoured by the people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).