It is the Poet's Day today. Poems are what we start learning as kids. From nursery rhymes, we start learning and it is still fun to read through the old children's poems today. Poetry is how we start connecting to language in the early days of our learning. We move to essays and books but some poems always stay with us. Poet's day observed annually on August 21, and what better way to celebrate it then pen a few lines for yourself? And one does not have to be an expert writer or a professional to start writing a poem. On Poet's Day 2020, we give you a few tips and techniques on how you can start writing a poem for your own. Quotes and Lines by Famous Poets That Describe The Beauty of This Literary Art.

8 Tips and Techniques to Start Writing a Poem

Start simple: You do not need to have massive ideas or great concepts to start writing a poem. You could write about anything you like. For eg: Monsoon, Nature, Your Pet, Favourite Animal, Food anything at all. Start With Rhymes: It is easy to build on rhymes because you have at least a few set of words to go with. Also, it is not compulsory for a poem to rhyme but it just gives you a form to begin with. Read a Lot: It always helps to have a lot of poems in reference before you start writing. So try and read a lot of poems online just to understand what kind of poem you want to write. Do Not Go Abstract: Use concrete words to convey your ideas, do not be vague as it may not interest your reader. For example: if you are describing something, use specific words like the girl in a red shirt, the sunset. Be Concise: Since it is a poem, you need to go writing sentences. Set a limit of say 6 words per line. It helps you to write into paras and give it a form. Stick to the Theme: Once you start jotting down, it is easy to get carried away. You can start about monsoon and end up in another season as you go on. But it is important to stick to one theme. Use Imagery: Try and use words that will paint a picture to your reader. Be clear. For ex: Describe the sound of rains, explain the scenery, use colours it helps better. Use Puns: To add some fun to your poetry, you could try using puns. It will also give some humour quotient. But do not randomly put puns anywhere as you please. Add only if they are fit and necessary.

These are some of the easy tips and techniques you could try to begin writing poetry. It is important to keep practising in every skill. Share your writings with your friends so they can suggest you changes or if it works, how it can be better. So start writing and exploring a new medium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).