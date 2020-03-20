On World Sparrow Day 2020, Know Some Ways to Save The Disappearing House Sparrows

Sparrow (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Do you wake up and notice that the chirping of birds has reduced over the years? Or when was the last time you saw a flock of sparrows? In most cities, as the developmental projects take over even the little tree cover, house sparrows are becoming a rare sight. The numbers of these birds have significantly gone down. And it is quite a shame, that most of us learnt about birds in childhood from these sparrows and crows and now they are becoming a rare sight. And to bring attention to these declining numbers, World Sparrow Day is marked every year on March 20. This day brings attention to these small birds which are vanishing slowly from the city areas. On this World Sparrow Day, we tell you some ways in which you can help to save them. 10 Interesting Facts About Sparrows.

Ways to Save House Sparrows From Disappearing

Keep a bowl of water and grains in each of your windows. Even if the sparrows don't come for a few days, continue keeping the bowls. Once they realise there are regular food and water here, they will visit. Since it is the summers, keep a preferably larger bowl in the balcony so that these birds can also dip in the waters. If not in the balcony, keep it on the rooftop. If at all you see sparrows frequenting a particular window, ensure you reduce the noise pollution around. For ex: if sparrows come in your hall windows, keep the TV volume low. Build a makeshift nest or get the birdhouses. But choose carefully while selecting a readymade bird nest. Do not pick very bright coloured ones. Watch Video of Making Sparrow Nest at Home:



Use insecticides and pesticides wisely.

Plant more trees around your locality. Birds come in search of a green cover. So if you have plants around, it will attract them.

These are some of the ways in which you can try to save the sparrows in urban spaces. If you have the space of a garden around your house, utilise it well. Encourage the young ones to actively help along instead of shooing away the birds. Let us not make another very common bird go to become an extremely rare sight.