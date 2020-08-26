Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala is celebrated with pomp and fervour in the state. Some of the important elements of the festival include Onasadhya, boat races, folk dances and pookalam. Malayalees make pookalams in different designs and patterns in their courtyards signifying the auspicious festive. It is believed that the pookalams are to welcome King Mahabali into their homes. The ten-day Onam festival has begun and people are preparing for the main day of the festival called Thiruvonam which falls on August 31 this year. Ahead of Onam 2020, we bring to you latest DIY Onam Rangoli designs to make your festive celebrations brighter. These simple Onam Pookalam patterns are easy to make and will surely earn you compliments. Onam 2020 Simple Pookalam Designs for Home: Varying Floral Patterns to Adorn Your Courtyard on Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos.

People start with pookalam on the first day of Onam called Athapookalam, which is generally a small one with yellow ones. As day pass they keep adding flowers to it and make it a bigger one. On Thiruvonam varying pookalams in different designs and patterns are made in front of the house doors. Pookalams signify that the festival season is here. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs: New Rangoli Patterns and Beautiful Floral Designs to Decorate Home on Thiruvonam (View Images and Tutorial Videos)

Simple Pookalam Design Video:

Easy Pookalam Pattern:

You can also share these pookalam designs with your loved ones on the festival and help them in making beautiful pookalams. Some of the most used flowers in it include marigold, roses, jasmine and lilies. Many of them often place a big lotus in the middle of it an attraction. You can also add leaves for green colour. We wish you a Happy Onam and great festive season!

