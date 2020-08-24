Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala has begun and people are in a celebratory mood. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the festivities, Malayalees are preparing to observe the day at home. Among many things that are a part of the celebrations, pookalam is an important element. People make floral designs in their front courtyard as a gesture of the auspicious festival welcoming King Mahabali to their homes. Every year, Malayalees make beautiful designs of Pookalam outside their homes in varying designs and patterns. As Malayalees living across the globe prepare for Onam 2020, we bring to you simple pookalam designs for home. You can check out this simple DIY prize winning pookalam designs and surprise your family on the day of the festival. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs: New Rangoli Patterns and Beautiful Floral Designs to Decorate Home on Thiruvonam (View Images and Tutorial Videos)

You can adorn the place in front of your door with these beautiful designs made of different kinds of leaves and flowers. Following these easy rangoli patterns and ensure that your pookalam will stand apart from the rest. Making Onapookalam is a joy in itself and every Malayalee look forward toward doing it. People also make pookalams in the shape of boat races, King Mahabali, the face of a decked up Kathakali artist, peacocks and a lot more. Thiruvonam 2020 Date, History and Significance: When is Thiruvonam? Here’s Everything You Should Know to Celebrate Onam, Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Simple Pookalam Design Video:

Quick Onapookalam Pattern Video:

Easy Pookalam Design:

While the 10-day festival has already begun, Thiruvonam, the main day will be celebrated on August 31. Ona sadhya is another important part of the day when a grand feast is organised along with sweet dishes. We wish you a Happy Onam in advance and hope your year is filled with hoy and prosperity.

