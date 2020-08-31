Thiru Onam 2020, also Thiruvonam is celebrated today i.e. August 31, 2020, (Monday) and it is the most significant day of 10-day Onam celebrations by Malayalis worldwide. Onam is the biggest festival celebrated in the state of Kerala. People have begun with greeting each-other Happy Onam with heartfelt messages and beautiful Onam HD images and wallpapers. Yes, sending festival wishes on WhatsApp or Facebook is a common practice in this age and time. The search to download beautiful pookalams pictures, GIF image greetings for free are quite high to wish Thiru Onam 2020. So, we have curated and prepared an extensive collection of messages, wishes, quotes, photos, greetings, and wallpapers that are available for free download. Happy Onam 2020 Wishes, Best Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings With Beautiful GIF Greetings & Picture Messages.

Falling in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam (August-September), Athachamayam marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam festival in Kerala. Onam 2020, which began on August 22 will continue until September 2. According to Indian mythology, on Thiru Onam King Mahabali visited his devotees’ houses that were decorated with pookalams (flower Rangoli). Family members wear new clothes and gather together for a vegetarian feast known as the Onam Sadya or Onasadya. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are advised not to get together in large number and practice social distancing. Onam Ashamsakal 2020 HD Images, Wishes and Quotes: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Happy Onam Messages, GIFs and Wallpapers to Celebrate Kerala's Harvest Festival.

Onam is celebrated with much joy and fervour by Malayalis all across the globe. The photos of Onam celebrations in Kerala are bright and colourful, reflecting the lavish celebrations taking place in India’s southern state. Especially the pookalams (flower arrangement designs) and Pulikali (tiger dances), Vallam Kali (boat races), Onapottan (costumes), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), Thumbi Thullal (women's dance) and Vallam Kali (boat races). All of these important parts of Onam celebrations have been prohibited by the Kerala government for the betterment of its people, prioritising their health and life over the pompous show. However, there is no limitation in communicating and getting together with family and friends virtually.

Here we bring you an excellent collection of Onam images, pookalams photos, wallpapers in HD quality for free download. You can send them to your family, friends, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and fellow Malayalis to wish Happy Onam 2020 on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social networking sites. Apart from wishing your loved ones, you can also use this as cover photos, DPs, status, Instagram and Facebook stories.

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I wish that you may be successful in every endeavor that you undertake. Wishing you a very happy Onam 2020!

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: The wonderful festival of Onam is here. May you and your family have a great time. Wishing you a Happy Onam 2020.

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have abundance of joy in your live, good health and immense prosperity. Wishing a very happy Onam 2020 to you and your entire family.

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: May God shower his blessings upon you and your family and fill your home with lots of joy and love. Happy Onam 2020!

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times, And on this festive occasion may you reap a wonderful harvest of crop, relationship, and happiness. Happy Onam 2020.

There were gorgeous Onam images and wallpapers in HD that you can download for free. Apart from the photos, if you are also looking for something more colourful and dynamic GIFs and animated stickers, your search ends here. These lovely GIFs of bright floral designs, Kathakali artists, beautiful flower decorations, dancing women and smiling children will bring a smile on recipients’ faces.

Onam GIF Image: May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere, Whatever you do, Whatever you think, and Whatever you hope in your life. Happy Onam!

Onam GIF Image: Celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with Pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the festivities.

Onam GIF Image: May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times and on this festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful harvest of crop, relationship and happiness.

Happy Onam (File Photo)

Get all the wishes, greetings, quotes, images and photos to send greetings on Onam 2020 right here at LatestLy. From messages in English to Malayalam, we bring you all the heartfelt greetings to wish Happy Onam 2020 to your near and dear ones.

