Keralites get ready for Thiruonam, the main day celebrations of state's biggest festival, Onam. It began on August 22 and last until September 2. Thiruonam 2020 falls on August 31 (Monday). Onam, like other festivals this year, witnesses downscaled celebrations as the world continues to be in the middle of a pandemic. Despite limited means, people are looking forward to welcoming King Mahabali with much joy and fervour. From drawing simple pookalam designs to preparing scrumptious Sadhya dishes, Malayalis are looking forward to memorable Onam celebrations at home. They also send new Onam images, Thiruvonam wishes, Onam 2020 wishes in Malayalam, Onam Ashamsakal images in Malayalam font or text, Happy Onam 2020 greetings, Onam Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers and more. Onam Ashamsakal Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Onam 2020 in Malayalam With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Onam connects Malayalis across the world irrespective of caste, religion, or class. There is no more significant celebration than this for the people of Kerala. It is celebrated at the beginning of the month of Chingam, the first month of Malayalam Calendar or Kollavarsham (കൊല്ലവർഷം), which is traditionally followed Kerala calendar. The ten-day-long festival has four main days and the most important day being Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam, meaning "Sacred Onam Day". Happy Onam 2020 Wishes & Onam Ashamsakal HD Images for Free Download: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers & GIFs to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

With Thiruonam round the corner, search engine platforms are flooded with requests for new Onam greetings and latest wishes images. The traditional Onam greeting is in Malayalam. It is "Onashamsakal" or "Onam Ashamsakal" meaning "Onam Wishes". Coming back to keywords, they are Onam wishes, Onam images, Onam wishes 2020, Onam images HD, Onam wishes in Malayalam, Onam wishes Malayalam 2020, Onam images for drawing, Onam wishes English, Onam wishes images, Onam images 2020, Onam images Kerala, Onam wishes for students, Onam wishes quotes, Onam images free download, Onam images in Malayalam, Onam images Maveli, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate This Onam Festival With Joy and Happiness. Cheers to This Auspicious Occasion! Happy Onam Everyone! Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

Onam Ashamsakal WhatsApp Message Reads: Oru Thumbapoovinte Chiriyayi, Chinga Nilavinte Thilakkamayi, Sundara Swapnangalude Therileri, Ponnonam Varavayi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi, I Wish a Very Happy Onam to All Malayalees in the Whole World. Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

Onam Ashamsakal WhatsApp Message Reads: Pookkalavum, Pooviliyum,Onakkodiyum. Onasadhyayumayi Oru ONAM Koodi. Ponnonashamsagal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aishwaryavum Samriddiyum Niranja Nalla Nalukal Ennum Undavatte Oppam Manassil Snehathinte Oru Onam! Happy Onam 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam, Manusharellarum Onnu Pole...Wishing That King Mahabali Blesses You With All That You Desire! Happy Onam 2020! Onam Ashamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lovely Festival of Onam Bring More Happiness to Your Life. Happy Onam! Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

How to Download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers to greet family and friends on the messaging app. You can find them on Play Store. We bring you respective links to download Onam stickers for WhatsApp, Happy Onam Stickers, King Mahabali and Pookalam designs stickers and more. You will get it HERE.

People clean up their house, decorate it with beautiful pookalam or rangoli designs, wear new clothes, worship Onathappan statue or Thrikkakara Appan idol. These are clay column/pillar-like structures with four sides and a flat top and symbolize Lord Vaman, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who sent King Mahabali to Patala or netherworld. With the battle against COVID-19 continuing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has prohibited public celebrations, and it means there will be no usual Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Onathallu (martial arts) or Kummattikali (mask dance). Restaurants are open for people to relish on yummy Onam Sadhya, but they need to maintain social distancing and take mandatory precautions. We hope next year, Onam celebrations are back to what it was. But for now, one must count their blessings, and we wish everyone a very Happy Onam 2020!

