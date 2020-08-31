Happy Onam 2020! The main harvest festival of Kerala is here. Time for delicious Onam sadhya and wishing the New Year of Malayali Hindus to each other. The prime agricultural festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, however, this year you may not see a massive fanfare because of coronavirus pandemic. BUT that doesn't mean we can't come closer on social media and welcome King Bali with some Happy Onam 2020 wishes and messages to send your loved ones. It also includes Happy Onam WhatsApp stickers, Thiruvonam Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS. You can also download these Onam HD wallpapers and Onam images on this festive occasion which are available for free download online. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

The 10-day festival sees houses decorated with beautiful flower rangolis aka pookalam designs, especial on the first day of Onam i.e. on the night of Uthradam. The morning on Thiruonam sees a grand puja and a selection of vegetarian dishes prepared at home. Also known as, Onam Sadhya Thali, this treat on the banana leaves sees over 2020 dishes.

On this day you see a variety of food, flower patterns, folk songs, dance and games organised.

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Hrithayam Niranja Onaa Samsakal. E Onanthinu Pookaludeyum Poovilikaludeyum Aravam Angum nirayatte..”shanthi” Yudeyum “Sangeetha” Yudeyum “Vaasanthi” Yudeyum Onam Ayirikkatte.

Happy Onam GIF

Onam Message (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: Colourful Pookalam, Lively Songs, Delicious Feasts, Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till next Onam festival. Happy Onam!

Onam WhatsApp status (File Photo)

Onam Message Reads: Onam is the festival when we realise the colours of nature. We are blessed with wonderful land with a lot of flowers. And you are one of those special persons in my life. Thank you for being my friend. Happy Onam to you!

Download Onam WhatsApp Stickers Online

You can download a variety of Onam WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link, from where you can download lovely stickers to wish your family and friends.

Onam 2020 Wishes In Malayalam: Celebrate the Harvest Festival With Happy Onam Greetings and Images

Onam is celebrated with boat races, Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhcha Kula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), and more.

