The annual harvest festival in Kerala, Onam is celebrated over a span of 10 days by many. While the most important day of Onam festival falls is celebrated on the day of Thiruvonam nakshatra (Shravana asterism) in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, which falls on August 22 this year. Onam 2020 is observed from August 22 to September 2. Thiruvonam 2020 is taking place on August 31. Being the biggest festival of the state, people go all out sharing Happy Onam 2020 wishes.

There are four most important days in the 10-day Onam festival. The First Onam is on August 30. While the most significant, Thiruvonam is celebrated on August 31. September 1 and 2 mark the third and fourth day of the most significant Onam celebrations respectively. Onam celebrations commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.

Onam is the most important festival in Kerala, which is celebrated with great vim and enthusiasm.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aishwaryathintheyum, Samridhiyudaeyum Thiruv Onam Aashamsikkunnu. Ellavarkkum Ente Hridayam Nirannja Onashamsagal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Oru Thumbapoovinte Chiriyayi, Chinga Nilavinte Thilakkamayi, Sundara Swapnangalude Therileri, Ponnonam Varavayi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nilavilakkum Niraparayum...Pinne Orupidi Thumba Poovum. Manasil Orupaadu Snehavumayi Veendum Oru Pon-Onam Varavaye. Oraayiram Onaasamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Hrithayam Niranja Onaa Samsakal. E Onanthinu Pookaludeyum Poovilikaludeyum Aravam Angum nirayatte..”shanthi” Yudeyum “Sangeetha” Yudeyum “Vaasanthi” Yudeyum Onam Ayirikkatte.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Snehathinteyum Sahodaryathinteyum, Oru Onam Koodi Varavayi. Ellavarkkum Enteyum, Oro Malayaliyudeyum.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pookkalavum,Pooviliyum,Onakkodiyum. Onasadhyayumayi Oru ONAM Koodi. Ponnonashamsagal!

Onam celebration is traditionally a 10-day carnival with Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhcha Kula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), and more. While the celebrations are sure to reduce in scale this year, the festive spirit that comes with this celebration is sure to soar high. Here's hoping that this Onam 2020 fills your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Onam 2020!

