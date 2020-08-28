Here comes the harvest festival of Kerala, Onam, also known as Thiru Onam. It is believed that the Asura King Mahabali of Kerala comes to meet on the last and most prominent day of the 10-day long festival. Onam is celebrated welcome him wholeheartedly. Since we are amid the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot meet or celebrate the festival with a get-together. However, you can share wishes, HD images, Onam Ashamsakal HD Images, with your loved ones. This festival is also associated with celebrating the harvest of crops. This festival falls in Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar. Chingam is also called Kolla Varsham and Malayalam New Year. The festival sees the house and doors are decorated with flowers and beautiful pookalam designs. But if you are looking for amazing greetings and wishes, check out the best collection of Happy Onam 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings and GIFs to celebrate the festival.

On this day, special Vallam Kali i.e. snake boat race is hosted and the celebration is incomplete without the scrumptious Onam Sadhya. Well, there are many ways to celebrate the day, but amid the social distancing situation, come closer to your loved ones on social media using these amazing Onam messages, Facebook quotes, WhatsApp GIF images, eCards and SMS messages, Happy Onam messages, images, greetings, GIFs, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers as well. These are free to download which you can share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other mediums. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Message Reads: May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and Fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire! Happy Onam to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true. Happy Onam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Onam Brings to You the Brightest And Choicest Happiness and Love You Have Always Wished For! Onashamsakal!

To make your Onam wishes more colourful you can use interesting stickers. You can find some of the best stickers on WhatsApp. You can download them here and send the ones you like via the app.

May you have an amazing Onam! Please make sure to protect yourself and your loved ones amid COVID-19. Meanwhile, for more Happy Onam 2020 messages check out these wishes and HD images that you can download here Onam wishes and greetings and use them for your Facebook and Instagram posts and SMS texts. In addition, Happy Onam 2020 wishes can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs, to celebrate the harvest festival

