Time to send Onam Ashamsakal 2020 images and HD wallpapers is almost here. The main day of Onam, known as Thiruvonam, will be celebrated on August 31 this year. Onam 2020 began on August 22 and will continue until September 2. Onam is the most popular festival of the Indian state of Kerala as they rejoice the homecoming of King Mahabali, an asura who once ruled the place with utmost sincerity, wisdom, and great satisfaction of his subjects. While your Malayali friends and colleagues will be busy with last-minute preparations to celebrate the big day, you can figure out the right way to wish them on Onam. For those who are looking for traditional Onam greetings, we bring you a collection of Onam Ashamsakal images, Onam Ashamsakal images in Malayalam font, Onam Ashamsakal wishes images, Onam Ashamsakal wallpapers, Happy Onam 2020 greetings, Onam Wishes During Corona, Onam wishes in English, Onam photos, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, WhatsApp status and more. Happy Onam 2020 Wishes & Onam Ashamsakal HD Images for Free Download: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers & GIFs to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Before taking you to the greetings and messages space, let us learn a little bit about King Mahabali and his return from exile once a year. Mahabali or Māveli was an Asura king, a wise, benevolent, generous, and righteous in nature. He looked after his kingdom with sincerity, and everyone was equal before him. Seeing his just and kind-hearted nature get popularity, Devtas or deities grew envious of him. Meanwhile, King Mahabali's aggressive asura associates were not kindly as him adding to Devtas' misery. It was then; they sought Lord Vishnu's help who transformed himself into a dwarf-god, Vamana and asked Mahabali for "three steps of the land". The Asura king agreed to it. Vishnu in Vamana avatar metamorphosed in giant Trivikrama form and in the first step took over heaven. With his second step, he took over the earth. Mahabali, now realising that Vamana is none other than Lord Vishnu offered his head for the third step, in order to save the earth. With the fatal third step, Mahabali was banished to the Patala Loka or netherworld. However, seeing King Mahabali's love and devotion for his kingdom, Lord Vishnu granted him a boon where he will return once a year to be with his people. And people of Kerala celebrate their king's return with zeal and enthusiasm.

This was the tale of beloved King Mahabali, and now we bring you lovely collection of messages and greetings to wish your Malayali friend from Kerala. While there is said to be no formal festive greetings as such but the best way to wish on Onam would be to say "Onashamsakal," which is an abbreviation of "Onam Ashamsakal." It translates to Happy Onam in Malayalam. Some people also say, "Hridayam Niranja Onashamsakal" or "Ellavarkum Hridayam Niranja Onashamsakal" meaning "Heartfelt Onam Wishes" and "Heartfelt Onam Wishes to Everyone Respectively." Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Even search engine platforms are flooded with searches for new Onam wishes, messages and greetings. People are looking for Onam Wishes Malayalam 2020, Onam Wishes in English, Onam Wishes in Malayalam, Onam Wishes Images 2020, Onam Wishes to Employees, Onam Ashamsakal Malayalam 2020, Onam Ashamsakal Meaning, Onam Ashamsakal Malayalam, Onam Ashamsakal Images, Onam Ashamsakal 2020, Onam Ashamsakal PNG, Onam Ashamsakal Onam Ashamsakal Malayalam Text, Onam Ashamsakal Photos, Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Words, Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Font, and more. Here are a few of the best ones that we have brought for you.

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam Wishes in Malayalam: Aishwaryathintheyum, Samridhiyudaeyum Thiruv Onam Aashamsikkunnu. Ellavarkkum Ente Hridayam Nirannja Onashamsagal! Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam Greetings in English: May Your Life Be As Colourful as the Colour of Onam. Wishing You Lots of Prosperity and Good Fortune. Happy Onam 2020!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam WhatsApp Messages in Malayalam: Ormakaludeyum, Nanmakaludeyum, Aakhoshangaludeyum, Malayaliyudeyum Onam Varavai. Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam Ashamsakal Wishes Images: Aishwaryavum Samriddiyum Niranja Nalla Nalukal Ennum Undavatte Oppam Manassil Snehathinte Oru Onam! Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam 2020 Wishes in English: On This Festive Occasion, I Extend My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family. May You All Be Blessed With Happiness and Prosperity in Your Life. Onam Greeting to You and Your Family! Onam Ashamsakal 2020!

Onam 2020 GIF For Free Download

Onam Wishes in Malayalam: Ente Chinguvinum, Avalude Achanum, Snehathinteyum Santhoshathinteyum Onasamkal.

How to Download Onam Ashamsakal WhatsApp Stickers Online?

If all these images, wishes and wallpapers are not enough to wish people in your contact list, we bring you lovely WhatsApp Stickers for Onam 2020. There are cute King Mahabali stickers, Pookalam design stickers, Onam Sadhya stickers with Onam Ashamsakal text in Malayalam. HERE is the download link.

Onam 2020 WhatsApp Status Video For Download

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam Calendar. The ten days are sequentially known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and Thiruvonam. Celebrations have been muted this time around due to pandemic, but people hope and pray King Mahabali's return to his kingdom should bring back joy and happiness to his subject. We wish everyone celebrating Onam, be it from any part of the world, a very Happy Onam 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).