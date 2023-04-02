Palm Sunday 2023 is observed on April 2. An important observance for followers of Christianity, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week 2023. It is believed that on Palm Sunday, Jesus Christ finally found his entry into Jerusalem. As we celebrate Palm Sunday 2023, people are sure to share Happy Palm Sunday wishes and messages, Palm Sunday 2023 greetings, Happy Palm Sunday images and wallpapers, Palm Sunday 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Happy Palm Sunday Facebook status messages, Holy Week Palm Sunday 2023 pictures with family and friends.

Palm Sunday is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter and commemorates Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. On Palm Sunday, it is customary to distribute palm branches (or the branches of other native trees), representing the palm branches, which the crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem; these palms are sometimes woven into crosses. Palm Sunday Mass is often considered to be an important event that is observed by religious Christians across the world.

As we celebrate Palm Sunday 2023, here are some Happy Palm Sunday wishes and messages, Palm Sunday 2023 Greetings, Palm Sunday images and wallpapers, Palm Sunday 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Palm Sunday pictures that you can share online with your family and friends.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Palm Sunday. May Jesus Keep Your Name on His List Now and Always.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Palm Sunday! May You Always Have Faith in the Lord's Plans, and May He Lead You in the Right Direction.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You Have a Wonderful Palm Sunday! May You Have a Peaceful, Loving, and Joyful Day.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Jesus Bless All My Family and Friends With Wealth and Health. Happy Palm Sunday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Warmest Palm Sunday Greetings! I Hope Jesus Christ Hears Your Prayer Whenever You Pray to Him.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying That Your Days Ahead Be Full of High Spirits. Happy Palm Sunday.

The observance of Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week 2023 and is followed by the observance of Holy Monday and Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday and finally ends as the celebration of Easter begins. We hope Holy Week 2023 brings you and your family happiness, love and light.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 06:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).