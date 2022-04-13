Pana Sankranti or Mahabishuba Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti is the New Year Celebration of the people of Odisha. It is a traditional celebration of the Solar new year and also marks the arrival of spring. It coincides with other spring and harvest festivals like Baisakhi, Pohela Baisakh and many more. Pana Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on April, 14 this year. Here's a collection of the latest Pana Sankranti 2022 wishes, Happy Pana Sankranti 2022 greetings, Happy Pana Sankranti images, Pana Sankranti 2022 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook status, SMS, GIFs and a lot more to celebrate the auspicious day. Pana Sankranti 2022 in Odisha: Date, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maha Vishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year.

Pana Sankranti is celebrated in a unique way, a special drink of Bel is made to cool down from the summer heat. Pana Sankranti is incomplete without the unique tradition that sees the filing of an earthen pot with a special sweet drink called Pana hanging over the top of a Tulsi plant. The pot has a hole at the bottom so that drops of the sweet drink keep dripping over the Tulsi plant signifying the rainy season. We have curated some messages and wishes to send to your family and friends on this joyous occasion. Pana Sankranti 2022: How To Make Odia Pana? Easy and Quick Way To Make Traditional Summer Drink of Odisha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Milkar Jahsn Manaayen, Pana Sankranti 2022 Ka, Bhed-Bhaav Ko Tyaag Karen, Banaayen Paryaavaran Shanti Ka! Happy Odia New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Be One, Where All Your Dreams Come Alive, So With a Delightful Heart, Put a Start to This Year Anew! Happy Pana Sankranti 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nua Barsa Asila Nei Ujala Kholijau Apananka Kismat, ra Tala Sabubele Rahu Mehban Uparabala. Happy Odia New Year 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pana Sankranti 2022 Ra Subha Kamana! Happy New Odia Yea!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You Warm Greetings And Love For New Beginnings! Happy Pana Sankranti 2022.

How to Download Pana Sankranti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Pana Sankranti stickers for WhatsApp online on Play Store. HERE is the download link.

Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti marks the end of the previous year and welcomes the New Year. Farmers pray for bountiful rains and a good harvest. The festivity is a major part of Odia traditions and is celebrated with utmost joy and vibrancy.

