Pana Sankranti is a traditional Hindu Solar New Year celebration for the people in the state of Odisha. It is also known as Mahabishuba Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti and marks the arrival of Spring and falls around the same time as many other harvest festivals like Baisakhi, Puthandu and Pohela Boishakh. Ahead of Pana Sankranti 2022, let us learn about the date, significance, customs, traditions and history related to the beautiful observance of Odia New Year! Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Pana Sankranti 2022 Date

The festival date is set according to the first day of the traditional solar calendar. And as the Odia calendar follows the lunisolar Hindu calendar, this festival will also fall around the time of Baisakh. This year, Pana Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on April 14, Thursday.

Significance of Pana Sankranti

This festival may fall around the same time as other harvest festivals, but it has a unique way of celebrating. According to old Odia Hindu Traditions, the day is an auspicious occasion of Lord Hanuman's birth.

This festival is celebrated to bring an end to an old year and start afresh with the beginning of a new year. As New Year brings in hopes and aspirations for a promising future, people pray for health and wealth. At the same time, farmers pray for a good harvest and bountiful rains.

Celebrations of Pana Sankranti

The festival is an integral part of the Odia traditions and is celebrated with a lot of joy and vibrance. A special drink of Bel is prepared by people and consumed to keep them cool from the summer heat.

On that day, another unique tradition takes place. An earthen pot is filled with a special sweet drink called Pana and hung over the top of a Tulsi tree or plant with a hole at the bottom of it so that drops of Pana drip over the Tulsi plant, which signifies the rainy season. A traditional mix of gram flour, banana and curd is also made and first offered to the tulsi plant and also consumed by the family members.

This day is celebrated all over the Odia communities by seeking blessings from Gods and Goddesses. Traditional folk dance of Dada Naach also occurs while some places host melas.

