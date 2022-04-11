Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti is celebrated to mark the end of the previous year and start afresh by welcoming the New Year. A New Year brings in hopes and aspirations for a good future, people pray for health and wealth. While farmers pray for a good harvest and bountiful rains. The festival is an integral part of the Odia traditions and is celebrated with a lot of joy and vibrance. This year, Pana Sankranti 2022 will fall on April 14, Thursday. Pana Sankranti 2022 in Odisha: Date, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maha Vishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year.

Speaking of celebrations, Pana Sankranti is incomplete without the unique tradition that sees the filing of an earthen pot with a special sweet drink called Pana hanging over the top of a Tulsi plant. The pot has a hole at the bottom so that drops of the sweet drink keep dripping over the Tulsi plant signifying the rainy season.

People also serve Pana on special occasions. It is a very simple dish and with a few ingredients and in a quick time you can make the perfect Pana.

Watch The Recipe Video of Odia Pana Here:

Odia Pana Recipe:

Ingredients-

1 cup Grated coconut

1/2 cup Milk

2 tbsp Jaggery

1 Mashed Banana

1 Tsp Chopped Ginger

1 cup Yoghurt/Curd/Dahi

2 Tsp Crumbled Cottage Cheese/Paneer

1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder

1 Chopped Apple

Few Grapes and Pomegranates and some dry fruits

Method :

1. Cut up all the fruits and keep them aside.

2. Take a bowl put the yoghurt in it and whisk it till smooth then add all the cut-up fruit to the yoghurt.

3. Add the grated coconut, crumble cottage cheese, black pepper powder and jaggery to the curd and fruit mix, and mix well.

4. Take the ripe banana and mash it well after that mix it with the cold concoction. Stir well.

5. Pour it into a glass and top with grapes pomegranate and dry fruits and serve it cold.

Your Odia Pana is ready for the festivities and for the people to enjoy the flavours.

