Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year in countries such as India and the United States. This year Parents' Day 2022 will be observed on July 24. And as you celebrate National Parents Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Parents' Day 2022 messages, Parents' Day images, Parents' Day 2022 greetings, Happy Parents' Day 2022 wishes, National Parents Day 2022 quotes, SMS, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers that you can download and send to your dearest parents. Parents' Day 2022 Date in India: Know History, Significance and How to Observe The National Event That Celebrates Parenting.

Parents day was established in 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution into law to recognise, uplift and support parents' role in the rearing of children. National Parents Day gives everyone an opportunity to appreciate what their parents have been doing for them. However, a single day is not enough to appreciate all the hard work parents do during the upbringing of their children. But National Parents Day is an official day that encourages everyone to spend quality time with their parents. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on National Parents Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: First Your Parents, They Give You Your Life, but Then They Try to Give You Their Life. ― Chuck Palahniuk

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parents Day to the Parents Who Mean the World to Me. You Have Filled My Heart and My Life With So Much Pleasure and Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Friendship, No Love, Like That of the Parent for the Child. – Henry Ward Beecher

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Parent’s Love Is Whole No Matter How Many Times Divided. – Robert Brault

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Mother and Father, Happy Parent’s Day! Thank You for Guiding Me Through My Life Like a Mentor and Supporting Me Like a True Mate!

Parents are our role models. From the birth of a child, they protect, teach and provide everything necessary to their children. They prioritise their children's needs and forget about their own needs. Children are a shadow of their parents; they learn whatever their parents do and mirror their behaviour. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish them on National Parents Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Parents Day 2022!

