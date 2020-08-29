Observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha, in the Bhadrapad month, Parivartini Ekadashi, also called Parsva Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Parivartini Ekadashi 2020 is on August 29, and as per legends, it is believed that during this period Lord Vishnu takes rest and shifts his sleeping position to the right side from the left side, which is why this is called Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi. In this article, we bring you Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi 2020 date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat Katha, significance and celebrations dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Parivartini Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapad month, and the dates vary every year. Parivartini Ekadashi 2020 is on August 29. The shubh muhurat and Ekadashi tithi begin at 8:38 am on August 28, and the tithi ends at 8:17 am on August 29, 2020.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Katha, Significance and Celebrations

It is believed that during this period, Lord Vishnu takes rest and sleeps his sleeping position to the right side from the left side. This is why, it is called Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi. The observation also revolves around the legendary King Bali. According to legends, King Bali belonged to a family of demons, but he was an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu. He threw Indra out of his kingdom. Indra found refuge at the feet of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu took the avatar of a dwarf Brahmin, called Vamana.

Vamana asked for three steps of land from King Bali, who agreed to fulfil his demand. He appeared in a giant form, and measured the whole heaven with his first step, entire earth with the second step, and there was no space for the third. King Bali offered his head, for the third step and pleased by his extreme devotion; Lord Vishnu promised to live alongside the king.

It is said that those who observe Parivartini Ekadashi, the devotees will be granted forgiveness for all the sins. They benefit spiritual gains which also help them to strengthen their willpower.

