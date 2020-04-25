Parshuram Jayanti 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos, WhatsApp Messages And Wishes to Send on Lord Parashurama's Birthday

Parshuram Jayanti HD Images 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Parshurama Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the Lord Parshurama. Parshurama is the sixth avatar of Vishnu in Hinduism. The day falls on the third day, Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The observance is also known as Akshaya Tritiya and is considered as an auspicious day to start anything important. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 is on April 25. As we observe Parushuram Jayanti 2020, we bring to you Parushuram Jayanti 2020 HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. You can also wish Happy Parshuram Jayanti with these Lord Parshurama WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Tithi: Know History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation.

Parshurama was born as a Brahmin, but is believed to have carried the traits of a Kshatriya; he is often regarded as a Brahman Warrior. On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti 2020, here are Lord Parshuram photos and images to send on Lord Parashurama's birthday.

On Parshurama Jayanti, devotees observe fasts and worship Lord Vishnu. They offer flowers, kumkum, Chandan and tulsi leaves during the special prayers. Parshurama is also referred to as Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava and Veerarama in some Hindu texts. While this time Parshurama Jayanti celebration has been cancelled due to coronavirus celebration, you can wish each other on the occasion by sending greetings and messages. Devotees are advised to not crowd at temples and maintain all the guidelines of social distancing so that we can beat the virus together. We wish you all a very happy Parshurama Jayanti.