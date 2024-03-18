Phulera Dooj 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Popular Festival of the Braj Region Also Known As 'Phoolon Ki Holi'

Phulera Dooj, also popularly known as Phoolon Ki Holi, is a popular festival celebrated in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh in honour of Lord Krishna. The festival is particularly celebrated in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Phulera Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya, the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) during the Hindu month of Phalgun, which corresponds to the months of February-March as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Phulera Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12. The word ‘Phulera’ is derived from the Hindi word ‘phul’ which means flowers. As we celebrate Phulera Dooj 2024, here’s all you need to know about Phulera Dooj 2023 Date and Timings and the significance of the festival. Braj Ki Holi 2024 Full Schedule: Download Calendar With Dates of Lathmar Holi, Phoolwali Holi, Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

Phulera Dooj 2024 Date

Phulera Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12.

Phulera Dooj 2024 Timings

The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 10:44 AM on March 11 and will end at 07:13 AM on March 12, 2024

Phulera Dooj Significance

The festival of Phulera Dooj holds great significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna with full devotion and seek his blessing for happiness and prosperity in their lives. On this day, people adorn the idols of Lord Krishna in their homes and offer prayers. People play with flowers and hope that the vibrant colours of Holi bring happiness and good luck to everyone’s life. In the Braj region, special events are organised in all the temples of Lord Krishna on the day of Phulera Dooj. Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Date: When Is Phulera Dooj This Year? Know Everything About the Holi Celebrations in Mathura.

On the occasion of Phulera Dooj, devotees from different parts of India throng temples of Lord Krishna to seek the blessings of the Lord. The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral mandap. In the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day.

