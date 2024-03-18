Phulera Dooj 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Popular Festival of the Braj Region Also Known As 'Phoolon Ki Holi'

The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral mandap. In the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day.

Festivals & Events Meera| Mar 18, 2024 09:31 PM IST anagement-techniques-to-forgiving-yourself-5-ways-to-break-the-habit-of-procrastination-5794963.html" title="How To Stop Procrastinating? From Using Time Management Techniques to Forgiving Yourself, 5 Ways To Break the Habit of Procrastination">How To Stop Procrastinating? From Using Time Management Techniques to Forgiving Yourself, 5 Ways To Break the Habit of Procrastination
  • World Obesity Day: Trying To Lose Weight? Simple and Practical Ways To Maintain a Healthy Weight
  • Viral
    Union Flags Flying at Half-Mast Across UK? BBC on Standby for 'Imminent Announcement' From Royal Family? As Netizens Worry About King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Here's the Fact Check Union Flags Flying at Half-Mast Across UK? BBC on Standby for 'Imminent Announcement' From Royal Family? As Netizens Worry About King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Here's the Fact Check
  • Festivals
    World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction
  • Videos
    IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17 IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17
    • Close
    Search

    Phulera Dooj 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Popular Festival of the Braj Region Also Known As 'Phoolon Ki Holi'

    The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral mandap. In the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day.

    Festivals & Events Meera| Mar 18, 2024 09:31 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Phulera Dooj 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Popular Festival of the Braj Region Also Known As 'Phoolon Ki Holi'
    Phulera Dooj (File Image)

    Phulera Dooj, also popularly known as Phoolon Ki Holi, is a popular festival celebrated in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh in honour of Lord Krishna. The festival is particularly celebrated in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Phulera Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya, the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) during the Hindu month of Phalgun, which corresponds to the months of February-March as per the Gregorian calendar.  This year, Phulera Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12. The word ‘Phulera’ is derived from the Hindi word ‘phul’ which means flowers. As we celebrate Phulera Dooj 2024, here’s all you need to know about Phulera Dooj 2023 Date and Timings and the significance of the festival. Braj Ki Holi 2024 Full Schedule: Download Calendar With Dates of Lathmar Holi, Phoolwali Holi, Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

    Phulera Dooj 2024 Date

    Phulera Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12.

    Phulera Dooj 2024 Timings

    The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 10:44 AM on March 11 and will end at 07:13 AM on March 12, 2024

    Phulera Dooj Significance

    The festival of Phulera Dooj holds great significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna with full devotion and seek his blessing for happiness and prosperity in their lives. On this day, people adorn the idols of Lord Krishna in their homes and offer prayers.  People play with flowers and hope that the vibrant colours of Holi bring happiness and good luck to everyone’s life. In the Braj region, special events are organised in all the temples of Lord Krishna on the day of Phulera Dooj. Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Date: When Is Phulera Dooj This Year? Know Everything About the Holi Celebrations in Mathura.

    On the occasion of Phulera Dooj, devotees from different parts of India throng temples of Lord Krishna to seek the blessings of the Lord. The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral mandap. In the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Barsana Holi 2024 Braj Holi 2024 Braj Holi 2024 Calendar Braj Holi 2024 Schedule Festivals And Events Holi Holi 2024 Holi 2024 Date Laddu Maar Holi 2024 Lathmar Holi 2024 Lathmar Holi 2024 Dates Mathura Holi 2024 Mathura Holi 2024 Schedule Mathura Vrindavan Holi 2024 Mathura Vrindavan Holi 2024 Schedule Phoolon ki Holi Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Phulera Dooj Phulera Dooj 2024 Phulera Dooj 2024 Date Phulera Dooj Auspicious Tithi Phulera Dooj Date Phulera Dooj Greetings Phulera Dooj History Phulera Dooj Images Phulera Dooj in Braj Phulera Dooj Messages Phulera Dooj Quotes Phulera Dooj Significance Phulera Dooj Tithi Phulera Dooj Wallpapers Phulera Dooj Wishes Rangwali Holi 2024 Rangwali Holi 2024 Date
    Comments ival of the Braj Region Also Known As 'Phoolon Ki Holi'

    The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral mandap. In the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day.

    Festivals & Events Meera| Mar 18, 2024 09:31 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Phulera Dooj 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Popular Festival of the Braj Region Also Known As 'Phoolon Ki Holi'
    Phulera Dooj (File Image)

    Phulera Dooj, also popularly known as Phoolon Ki Holi, is a popular festival celebrated in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh in honour of Lord Krishna. The festival is particularly celebrated in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Phulera Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya, the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) during the Hindu month of Phalgun, which corresponds to the months of February-March as per the Gregorian calendar.  This year, Phulera Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12. The word ‘Phulera’ is derived from the Hindi word ‘phul’ which means flowers. As we celebrate Phulera Dooj 2024, here’s all you need to know about Phulera Dooj 2023 Date and Timings and the significance of the festival. Braj Ki Holi 2024 Full Schedule: Download Calendar With Dates of Lathmar Holi, Phoolwali Holi, Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

    Phulera Dooj 2024 Date

    Phulera Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12.

    Phulera Dooj 2024 Timings

    The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 10:44 AM on March 11 and will end at 07:13 AM on March 12, 2024

    Phulera Dooj Significance

    The festival of Phulera Dooj holds great significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna with full devotion and seek his blessing for happiness and prosperity in their lives. On this day, people adorn the idols of Lord Krishna in their homes and offer prayers.  People play with flowers and hope that the vibrant colours of Holi bring happiness and good luck to everyone’s life. In the Braj region, special events are organised in all the temples of Lord Krishna on the day of Phulera Dooj. Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Date: When Is Phulera Dooj This Year? Know Everything About the Holi Celebrations in Mathura.

    On the occasion of Phulera Dooj, devotees from different parts of India throng temples of Lord Krishna to seek the blessings of the Lord. The idol of Sri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral mandap. In the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Barsana Holi 2024 Braj Holi 2024 Braj Holi 2024 Calendar Braj Holi 2024 Schedule Festivals And Events Holi Holi 2024 Holi 2024 Date Laddu Maar Holi 2024 Lathmar Holi 2024 Lathmar Holi 2024 Dates Mathura Holi 2024 Mathura Holi 2024 Schedule Mathura Vrindavan Holi 2024 Mathura Vrindavan Holi 2024 Schedule Phoolon ki Holi Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Phulera Dooj Phulera Dooj 2024 Phulera Dooj 2024 Date Phulera Dooj Auspicious Tithi Phulera Dooj Date Phulera Dooj Greetings Phulera Dooj History Phulera Dooj Images Phulera Dooj in Braj Phulera Dooj Messages Phulera Dooj Quotes Phulera Dooj Significance Phulera Dooj Tithi Phulera Dooj Wallpapers Phulera Dooj Wishes Rangwali Holi 2024 Rangwali Holi 2024 Date
    You might also like
    World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction
    Festivals & Events

    World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction
    Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State
    Festivals & Events

    Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State
    Phulera Dooj 2024 Phulera Dooj 2024 Date Phulera Dooj Auspicious Tithi Phulera Dooj Date Phulera Dooj Greetings Phulera Dooj History Phulera Dooj Images Phulera Dooj in Braj Phulera Dooj Messages Phulera Dooj Quotes Phulera Dooj Significance Phulera Dooj Tithi Phulera Dooj Wallpapers Phulera Dooj Wishes Rangwali Holi 2024 Rangwali Holi 2024 Date
    You might also like
    World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction
    Festivals & Events

    World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction
    Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State
    Festivals & Events

    Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State
    World Consumer Rights Day 2024 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Global Awareness About Consumer Rights and Needs
    Festivals & Events

    World Consumer Rights Day 2024 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Global Awareness About Consumer Rights and Needs
    International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Global Event Creating Awareness About the Importance of Rivers
    Festivals & Events

    International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Global Event Creating Awareness About the Importance of Rivers
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chennai Super Kings
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
    200K+ searches
    Atlético Madrid Vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    CSK
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    Bolero Catches Fire in Lucknow, People Jump Out of Vehicle to Save Life; Video Surfaces
    Lucknow
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chennai Super Kings
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
    200K+ searches
    Atlético Madrid Vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    CSK
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma