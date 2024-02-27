Phoolon ki Holi, or 'Holi of Flowers', is a popular event at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura’s Vrindavan. The festival is held a few days before Holi. As per beliefs, it is said that the tradition of celebrating this day originated in the Braj region and has been followed ever since by many Hindu communities. The unique ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ usually takes place a few days before the main Holi festival, typically on the Ekadashi (eleventh day) before the full moon day in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu calendar, which falls in February or March. This year, Phoolwali Holi 2024 at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan will be celebrated on March 20. The purpose of this celebration is to connect with God and to bring him joy by showering him with flowers. In this article, let’s know more about the Phoolon Ki Holi 2024 date and the celebrations at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Date

Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20.

Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan Date and Celebrations: All You need to know

The Phoolon ki Holi celebration takes place at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, one of the holiest places for devotees of Lord Krishna. The temple is beautifully decorated for the occasion. This year, Phoolwali Holi 2024 at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan will be celebrated on March 20. Phoolon ki Holi is celebrated with flowers instead of the usual traditional coloured powders. Thousands of flower petals, including rose petals and marigold flowers, are showered on devotees and visitors inside the temple premises. Phoolon ki Holi is not just a colourful celebration but also holds deep spiritual significance. It is the day that celebrates the divine love between Radha and Lord Krishna. The flower petals symbolise purity, devotion, and the colourful essence of spring. During the Phoolon ki Holi celebrations, devotional songs and chants praising Lord Krishna fill the air in the temple. The atmosphere is charged with divine energy as devotees enjoy themselves in the joyous festivities and express their love for the divine couple. Phoolon ki Holi is open to everyone who wants to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. It's a serene and enchanting experience, offering a unique opportunity to witness and be part of the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Vrindavan.

Phulera Dooj 2024 Date

Phulera Dooj is a significant celebration in the Braj region, falling on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun in the Hindu calendar. This year, Phulera Dooj 2024 falls on Tuesday, March 12.

Holi 2024 Date in India

The main Holi day is on Monday, March 25. People celebrate Rangwali Holi, in which they apply colours to each other. A day before Holi, Holika Dahan is celebrated. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 24.

Every year, the festival of Phoolon ki Holi attracts a significant number of tourists and pilgrims from India and around the world. It's a popular event that showcases the vibrant traditions and customs of India and fosters cultural exchange and understanding.

