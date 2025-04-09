Pohela Boishakh 2025, also known as Noboborsho or Naba Barsha, marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 15. This culturally significant festival is joyously observed by Bengali communities across West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. As people prepare to welcome the Bengali New Year, the focus is on the Noboborsho Tithi and Shubh Muhurat, along with the deep significance and traditional rituals that define this occasion. Steeped in vibrant customs, Pohela Boishakh symbolises a fresh start and holds a special place in the hearts of Bengalis everywhere.

Pohela Boishakh 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

The Sankranti Moment for Pohela Boishakh will occur at 03:30 AM on April 14, 2025. This marks the moment when the Sun enters Aries (Mesha Sankranti) and signals the start of the Bengali New Year. The timing of this moment is considered auspicious, setting the tone for the celebrations that follow.

Significance of Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh is deeply significant as it celebrates both the beginning of the Bengali New Year and the agricultural season. It is a day of renewal and hope, with people coming together to celebrate a fresh start. The festival also honors the Bengali era (Bengali Sambat), which is believed to have been started by King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal in 594 AD. According to this calendar, the current year in the Bengali Era, 1432, will begin on Pohela Boishakh in 2025.

In Assam, Pohela Boishakh coincides with the Bihu festival, marking the Assamese New Year. Both festivals share a focus on agriculture, celebrating the start of the harvest season and offering thanks for the previous year’s bounty.

Pohela Boishakh Rituals and Celebrations

The celebration of Pohela Boishakh is marked by a variety of colorful rituals and festivities:

Bengali New Year Feast: People begin the day by enjoying traditional dishes like Panta Bhat (fermented rice), Ilish Bhaja (fried hilsa fish), and sweets such as Rosogolla and Misti Doi (sweetened yogurt).

Visiting Temples and Offering Prayers: Devotees visit temples to seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

New Clothes and Parades: Many wear new clothes, and processions are held, with people dancing to traditional Bhatiali songs and performing Rabindra Sangeet.

Business Opening Ceremony: In some regions, shopkeepers open their account books with a special ceremony called Hal Khata to mark the start of a successful business year.

Pohela Boishakh is more than just a New Year celebration; it is a time for families to come together, for people to embrace fresh opportunities, and for communities to celebrate their rich cultural heritage. Whether it's through prayers, food, dance, or simply enjoying the company of loved ones, Noboborsho brings hope and joy for the year ahead.

