December 11 is the birth anniversary of the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The senior leader served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was the leader of the Congress Party and occupied several important ministerial portfolios. Before being appointed as President, he was the Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.

For his contribution to the Indian politics, he was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind. On his death anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes by the former President of India.

Quote Reads: "There is non-humiliation more than hunger."

Quote Reads: "No problems are ever resolved by violence. It only aggravates the pain and the hurt on every side."

Quote Reads: "As Indians, we must of course learn from the past; but we must remain focused on the future. In my view, education is true alchemy that can bring India its next golden age."

Quote Reads: "India is the content itself, and driven by the will to sit on the high table of prosperity. It will not be deflected in its mission by noxious practitioners of terrors."

Message Reads: "I feel that when the reforms take place and the Security Council will be expanded in the permanent membership category. India will have a place, I hope so, but first, it is to be expanded."

Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020, after he was admitted to Army's R&R Hospital after being diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. His condition started to deteriorate after he was hospitalised despite the best efforts from doctors, he could not be saved.

