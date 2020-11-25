The festive occasion og Tulsi Vivah is almost here. Celebrated on November 26, a day after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, this day marks the ceremonial marriage between Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu. The plant of Tulasi is said to be a form of Goddess Lakshmi and this ceremony of marriage is carried out very much like a Hindu wedding. So similarly, the plant of Tulsi is decked up, garlanded and made ready for the wedding ceremony. Along with Tulsi plant, women also apply mehndi on their palms as a part of the ceremonial traditions. And if you are looking for latest Tulsi Vivah mehndi designs, or easy henna patterns you have come to the right place. Here we not only bring you traditional Indian mehendi designs but also some quick tips and tricks to apply henna. If you are really low on time, then we bring you latest 5-minute easy mehndi design and patterns. Check out below some videos of mehndi designs for Tulsi Vivah last-minute easy henna patterns, Arabic fingerstyle mehndi collection in pictures and video. On this day, people also send Tulsi Vivah wishes, Tulsi Vivah messages, Tulsi Vivah wallpapers & Tulsi Vivah greetings with everyone.

On the occasion of Tulsi Vivah, many women also observe a fast for the day. The celebrations of Tulasi Vivaha are significant because they also begin the wedding muhurats for Hindu marriages. On this day, one of the traditions is to decorate the homes with beautiful rangolis. Some women also indulge in drawing mehndi on their hands for this auspicious celebration. And here we bring you easy and simple henna designs with tricks and 5-minute mehendi design videos. Check some of the best Arabic back hand mehndi, Traditional Mehandi Design, fingerstyle mehndi design, Indian, Indo- Arabic, Latest Mehndi Designs with simple video tutorials. Tulsi Vivah 2020 Pot Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Tulsi Pot? Easy Traditional Patterns to DIY Plant Holder for Dev Uthani Ekadashi Festival.

Watch Tulsi Vivah Mehndi Design Video:

How to Make Easy Mehndi for Tulsi Vivah:

5-Minute Mehndi Designs for Hands:

Floral Mehndi Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Dizain / Sapna Sharma (@mehndidizain)

Simple and Intricate Arabic Mehndi Design Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MI (@creative_henna_art1)

Tulsi Vivah Mehndi Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banu Mehndi Designs (@banu_mehndi_designs)

We hope the above videos, images and photos with DIY tutorials help you to seek some inspiration on how you can make simple and easy henna for this festive day. We hope you have a great celebration ahead. Wishing you all Happy Tulsi Vivaha 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).