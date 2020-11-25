Today Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on Devuthani Ekadashi. It is said that during Kartik, on Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha Lord Vishnu wakes up from the deep of Chaturmas. This Ekadashi hence also gets the name Devauthani Ekadashi which means the wakening of the lord. On this day the auspicious Tulsi vivah is performed after which one can have weddings and other auspicious events at home. People celebrated Tulsi Vivah by also wishing each other & you can use these Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras HD Images, Happy Tulsi Vivah Wishes, Tulsi Vivah 2020 Quotes, Tulsi Vivah 2020 Messages, Tulsi Vivah Greetings, Tulsi Vivah HD Images, Tulsi Vivah Images, Tulsi Vivah Messages, Tulsi Vivah Wallpapers & Tulsi Vivah Wishes to share with your loved ones. Prabodhini Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah shubh muhurat will begin at 02:42 pm on this date, to November 26, 2020 till 05: 10. Chaturmas also ends with Devuthani Ekadashi and after performing Tulsi marriage on this day weddings and marriage start taking place with all the Shubh Vivah Muhurats are only found post-Dev Uthani Ekadashi, check out wedding dates for 2020-21.

The tradition of Shaligram being married to Goddess Tulsi in the form of Lord Vishnu is observed on this day of Devuthani Ekadashi. It is believed that the devotees who perform the Tulsi wedding ritual on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi get a virtue of Kanyadaan even if they don't have daughters. On the other hand, by Ekadashi fasting, various beliefs say that people get salvation.

All the wedding-related rituals including Kanyadaan ceremony are performed during this festival. Mata Tulsi is said to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, who was born as Vrinda. Therefore, Shaligram and the holy basil plant, also known as Tulsi is considered the Guardian God in Trinity of Hinduism, God Shailgram or Vishnu. To celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2020 and to wish your family and friends we have for you Tulsi Vivah greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF images, SMS and messages to send on the festival. On this day there are a set of holy rituals that you must perform to bring in prosperity and happiness in your life.

Tulsi Vivah 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a very Happy Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Tulsi Vivah Facebook Greetings Reads: Happy Tulsi Vivah

Happy Tulsi Vivah GIF

Happy Tulsi Vivah Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Feel Blissful by Witnessing the Divine Marriage of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu Today. Happy Tulsi Vivah to You.

Happy Tulsi Vivah HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May You Be Showered With the Choicest Blessings of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu.

Tulsi Vivah greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Tulsi Vivah Facebook Greetings Reads: May you be blessed with happiness and well being to last through the year. HAPPY Happy Tulsi Vivah!

Happy Tulsi Vivah Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Find the One You Have Been Looking for. Here’s Sending Across My Best Wishes to You on the Auspicious Day of Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you and your family a very happy Tulsi Vivah & prosperous new year. May God fulfill all your wishes.

Download Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Stickers

Make your WhatsApp wish more colourful by downloading Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore for making the occasion even more special. We wish you all a Happy Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi marriages usually take place like any Hindu wedding with the traditions that include singing Mangalashtak mantra along with decorating houses. MaTulsi is offered red chunari and 16 adornments aka solah shringar. Taking fire (agni) as a witness, Shaligram and Tulsi are wedded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).