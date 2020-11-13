The festival of Diwali 2020 is here and we know you all are probably excited to mark at least one festival in great enthusiasm this year. Because of the pandemic, all festive celebrations have been low-key and there is a certain excitement amongst everyone to have Diwali celebrations a little better. While the house are decked with lights and lanterns, everyone enjoys dressing up a little and meeting with friends and family. One of the parts of dress up is women applying mehndi. Many women apply Mehendi on their palms as it is considered auspicious and signifies good luck. And thus a lot of women search for beautiful henna designs to apply on their palms and feet during festive occasions. Ahead of the major festivities we have got you simple and quick yet beautiful mehndi design patterns for easy henna application. We bring you beautiful tricks and tips with which you can make Arabic or Indian traditional mehendi for the festive occasions of Diwali 2020. Check out the videos of mehndi designs for Diwali, last-minute easy henna patterns, Arabic fingerstyle mehndi collection in pictures and video. Happy Diwali 2020 Greetings in English: Send Lakshmi Pooja HD Photos, WhatsApp Stickers, Deepavali Images, SMS, GIF Messages and Quotes to Family and Friends.

Decorating homes for the festivities is one of the most basic preparations of Diwali season. People also buy new clothes and deck up for the traditional Puja which is often followed by family gatherings. For Diwali 2020, we have compiled a list of beautiful and mehndi designs you can put for this festive season. If you have been very busy with the work from home situation or have no holidays to prepare, we bring you easy and simple Indian mehandi designs which can be made within 5 to 10 minutes. See quick henna designs for Diwali 2020. Check some of the best arabic back hand mehndi, Diwali Mehandi Design, Diwali Mehndi, Diwali Mehndi Designs, finger mehndi design, Indian, Indo- Arabic, Latest Diwali Mehndi Designs, Mehandi Designs For Diwaliwith video tutorials.

Easy Diwali Back Hand Arabic Mehndi Design Video:

Easy Tricks to Apply Mehandi Last-Minute on Diwali:

Simple Arabic Mehendi

Full Hand Traditional Indian Mehndi Design For Diwali

Watch Fingerstyle Mehndi Design Video:

Simple and Easy Henna Design

Simple Floral Mehndi

The above videos and pictures can give you a lot of inspiration to make nice and delicate mehendi patterns on your palms this festive season. You can check out the easy tricks and tips to apply mehndi very quickly if you have been too busy. We hope you find these ideas useful to deck up for the festive evenings. Wishing you all Happy Diwali 2020!

