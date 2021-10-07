New Delhi, October 7: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet today to look for the moon. The sighting of moon will mark the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2021, third month in Islamic calendar. The date of Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be set accordingly. Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. The final announcement on Rabi Ul Awwal moon sighting will be made after 6 pm. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 To Be Celebrated on October 18 After Rabi Ul Awwal Crescent Sighted in Saudi Arabia.

A new Islamic month begins when the new moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month. In case the moon remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. A new month then begins the next day. Today marks the 29th of Safar, the second month in Islamic calendar, in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. If the moon is sighted this evening, Rabi Ul Awwal in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin from tomorrow, October 8.

In case the moon is not sighted, Safar will complete 30 days and the third month will begin from October 9. Based on the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi date will be decided. As mentioned above, Eid Milad Un Nabi is celebrated on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal.

If Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 begins from tomorrow in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 19. If the month stats from October 9, Eid Milad Un Nabi will be observed on October 20. It is observed to mark prophet Mohammed's birthday.

