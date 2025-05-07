Rabindra Jayanti is an annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, one of India's popular literary and cultural icons. Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated as a cultural festival among Tagorephiles, the people who love Tagore and his works, around the world. Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, which was the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, 1268 in the Bengali calendar, which usually falls in early May according to the Gregorian calendar. Rabindra Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 7, and it marks the 164th birth anniversary of the polymath. Rabindra Jayanti Quotes: Images and Messages To Celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's Birth Anniversary on the 25th Day of Boishakh.

Tagore was a Bengali polymath who worked as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter of the Bengal Renaissance. He reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He was the author of the poetry of Gitanjali. In this article, let's know more about Rabindra Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Rabindra Jayanti 2025 Date

Rabindra Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 7.

When Was Rabindranath Tagore Born?

Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, at Jorasanko Thakur Bari, Bengal, British India.

Rabindra Jayanti Significance

Rabindra Jayanti is a perfect day to celebrate the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, a key figure in Indian literature, music, and philosophy. Tagore was not only the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, but also a thinker who championed freedom and artistic expression. His poetry, essays, songs, and plays reflect deep love for nature and a vision for a harmonious world.

Rabindra Jayanti is especially prominent in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and among Bengali communities worldwide. On the day of Rabindra Jayanti, people in India and around the world come together to pay tribute to his rich legacy through music, dance, and literary works. Educational institutions, especially in West Bengal, organise various cultural events that showcase Tagore’s creative genius.

