Rajasthan Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 30. This annual observance revolves around celebrating the day when the Indian state of Rajasthan was formed. Also known as Rajasthan Diwas, Rajasthan Formation Day celebrations are a grand affair across the state and declared a public holiday. As we celebrate Rajasthan Diwas, people who hail from the state also share Happy Rajasthan Formation Day 2023 wishes, greetings, Rajasthan Formation Day images and wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Rajasthan Day 2023 Date and History: Know Significance and Celebrations Marking Rajasthan Diwas on State Foundation Day.

Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949, when the Rajputana was merged into the Dominion of India. Known as the "Land of the Kings", Rajasthan has a rich history and played a key role in various civilisations. The major features of this beloved state include the ruins of the Indus Valley civilisation at Kalibangan and Balathal, the Dilwara Temples, a Jain pilgrimage site at Rajasthan's only hill station, Mount Abu, in the ancient Aravalli mountain range, among others. The region of Rajasthan was referred to as Rajputana by the British, with its earliest mentions being dated as far back as the 1800s.

All these aspects of the state will be celebrated on Rajasthan Formation Day. As we prepare to celebrate Rajasthan Diwas 2023, here are some Happy Rajasthan Formation Day 2023 wishes, greetings, HD images and wallpapers, Happy Rajasthan Diwas WhatsApp messages and Facebook status that you can share with family and friends. Rajasthan Trip On The Cards? Know The Best Time to Visit Jaisalmer, Udaipur And Jaipur.

Rajasthan Formation Day (File Image)

Rajasthan Formation Day (File Image)

Rajasthan Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rajasthan-Day-2023 (Photo Credit: File Image)

To celebrate Rajasthan Diwas, the government of Rajasthan is sure to organise a grand event that celebrates the rich history of the state as well as the promising future it holds. From ancient music and artefact to the natural reserves and beauty, every aspect of Rajasthan will be celebrated on the occasion of Rajasthan Formation Day 2023. We hope that the celebration of Rajasthan Diwas 2023 is filled with fanfare and festivity. Happy Rajasthan Formation Day 2023!

