Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The occasion of Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ram Navami 2025 falls on Sunday, April 6, 2025. As we celebrate Ram Navami 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of Ram Navami 2025 wishes and messages, Ram Navami 2025 greetings, Ram Navami 2025 HD wallpapers, Ram Navami images, Ram Navami pics that you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Lord Rama photos and send them to your loved ones as Happy Ram Navami 2025 wishes and greetings. Ram Navami 2025 Wishes and Images For Free Download Online: Share Shri Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Mark Lord Ram's Birth Anniversary.

The occasion of Ram Navami holds great spiritual and cultural significance for Hindus across India, particularly in North India. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment will be at 13:07 pm on April 6. Ram Navami rituals and celebrations vary from region to region throughout India. The day is marked by reciting the Hindu epic Ramayana, which narrates the tale of Lord Rama. Vaishnava Hindus celebrate the auspicious day by visiting temples, praying, fasting, and listening to bhajans or kirtans dedicated to Shri Ram. Ram Navami 2025: From Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to Shobha Yatras in Jharkhand & Bihar, Here’s How the Festival Is Celebrated Across the Country.

Ram Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness on This Auspicious Occasion of Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Joy, Success, and Good Health As We Celebrate the Birth of Lord Ram.

Ram Navami Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Day, May Righteousness, Truth, and Devotion Fill Your Life With Eternal Bliss. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Grace of Lord Ram Guide You Towards a Life of Virtue and Fulfilment. Jai Shri Ram!

Ram Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Ram Navami Bring Strength, Wisdom, and Harmony Into Your Home. Have a Blessed and Joyous Day!

Ram Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Ram Navami Illuminate Your Path and Shower You With Success and Serenity.

On this day, grand celebrations take place at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and numerous Rama temples all over India. One of the key celebrations includes Ratha yatras of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman in several states to mark the occasion. In Ayodhya, many devotees of Lord Ram take a holy dip in the sacred river Sarayu and then visit the Rama temple to seek blessings of the Lord.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).