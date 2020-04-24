Ramadan 2020 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Five Mobile Apps to Help Muslims With Iftar-Sehri Timings, Azaan, Taraweeh and Namaz Schedule

Muslim praying | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, April 24: India, along with other nations entailing Muslim population, has braced the month of Ramadan ul Kareem. Two Indian states - Kerala and Karnataka - begun the fasts from Friday and the remainder are expected to mark the start of Ramzan from Saturday, April 25. Here are five mobile apps which will be handy for the believers to assist them on Iftar-Sehri timings, taraweeh prayers, azaan and namaz schedules.

Ramadan Legacy: The application was launched recently and takes into considerations the challenges faced by Muslims amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The app is featured to help believers in checkmating all the list of things to do during Ramzan, including the taraweeh prayers which are to be offered every night after the Isha salat.

Prayer Times: This is the most popular app for Muslims to check the azaan and prayer timings. The application also includes a feature of Qibla location, which allows the believers to ensure they are performing ovations in the right direction towards Qibla during their namaz.

Al-Muslim: This is a mobile application for those who want to learn about the sunnah prayers, along with hadith quotes. The application also allows the user to add a list of the good deeds performed by him throughout the day.

Al-Quran: One of the applications widely downloaded by Muslims around the globe is Al-Quran, as it allows the user to comprehensively read the Arabic surahs of the Holy book along with their English translations. The users can also bookmark certain verses and look into their extensive commentary and interpretation.

InstaDeen: Styled on the lines of Instagram, the mobile application allows users to post photos along with religious texts. The image designed through the app can also be shared on other social networking platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Arguably for the first time in the history, nearly all the mosques and shrines across the world would remain closed on the occasion of Ramadan. A number of Muslims would rely on the internet and mobile apps to ascertain the Ramadan fast timings, along with the time of their daily obligatory prayers.