Mumbai, March 29: Marking the 29th day of Ramadan 2025, Indian Muslims will be continuing their fast on March 30. As a key religious duty, Islam necessitates that healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan or Ramzan. This entails partaking in Sehri or Suhoor early in the morning before sunrise and Iftar at sunset. If you are looking for Sehri and Iftar times for March 30, you have come to the right place. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time today for 29th Roza on March 30 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

To prepare for the day's fast during Ramzan, Muslims eat Sehri before sunrise, specifically before the Fajar prayer. Conversely, they break their fast at sunset, consuming Iftar at the Maghrib prayer's Azan. The fast itself entails abstaining from food and drink between these two meals. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:53 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:40 AM

Iftar Time 6:24 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:15 AM

Iftar Time 5:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:02 AM

Iftar Time 6:43 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:55 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:01 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:58 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:55 AM

Iftar Time 6:57 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:07 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 3:58 AM

Iftar Time 5:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:56 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:53 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 30 (29th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:54 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

While Ramadan fasting is a core religious obligation, exemptions exist for specific groups: minors, the ill, travelers, and menstruating or pregnant women. Individuals with health-related fasting limitations can make up the missed days subsequently. The purpose of this mandatory fasting is to foster self-restraint and discipline among Muslims. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

The holy month of Ramzan, the ninth in the Islamic calendar, is frequently mistaken for a festival. In fact, it is a period of deep spiritual importance to Muslims, as they believe it was during this time that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The end of Ramadan is then marked by the celebratory occasion of Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).