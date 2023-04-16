Mumbai, April 16: The holy month of Ramzan, which started in India on April 14, is ongoing and Muslims will observe their 25th fast or Roza on April 17. As fasting is mandatory for all healthy Muslims during Ramzan, also spelled as Ramadan, Muslims give up all types of food and drink, including water, from dawn to sundown daily. The practice goes for 29 or 30 days. Before starting their fast, they consume a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, and break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the sun sets. Sehri and Iftar timings depend on the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 17, here's Ramzan 2023 timetable for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, and other major cities in India.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes from one city to another. Sehri is permitted till around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, and other major cities in India for the 25th Roza on April 17.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 17:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 25 05:04 AM 6:58 PM 17 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 17:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 25 04:31 AM 6:49 PM 17 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 17:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 25 04:20 AM 6:32 PM 17 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 17:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 25 04:42 AM 6:23 PM 17 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 17:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 25 04:44 AM 6:34 PM 17 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 17:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 25 03:57 AM 5:58 PM 17 April 2023

As the holy month of Ramzan is inching towards its climax, all Muslims are eagerly waiting for Eid 2023. We wish you a happy and blessed Ramzan and a very blissful Eid in advance.

