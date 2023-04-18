As the holy month of Ramzan nears its end, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) of Oman has called on the people of the country to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening. Thursday, April 20th is the 29th day of the month of Ramadan 1444. In an official release, the MERA said that the Eid al Fitr holiday 1444 AH for employees in the State's Administrative Apparatus and other establishments of the private sector will be from Thursday, Ramadhan 29th, 1444 AH, corresponding to April 20 till Monday, April 24. Eid Al Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting Date: Australia To Search for Eid Crescent on April 21.

EID Al Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting on Thursday, April 20 in Oman

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) has called on everyone to investigate seeing the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening@meraoman #Oman #OmanObserverhttps://t.co/D2MqO4ew2f — Oman Observer 🇴🇲 (@OmanObserver) April 18, 2023

