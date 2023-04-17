Mumbai, April 14: The holy month of Ramzan is nearing its end of the fasting season as Muslims in India are observing the 25th Roza of Ramzan today. Tomorrow, members of the Muslim community will observe the 26th Roza, or the fast of Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known. This year, the holy month of Ramadan began on March 24th after the crescent moon of Ramadan 1444 was not sighted on the evening of March 22nd. The testing period will end with Raman Eid 2023 or Eid al-Fitr 2023.

The holy month of fasting is also known as Ramzan, Ramadan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan among others. During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from dawn to dusk. They start their fast in the morning before sunrise and end their fast in the evening post-sunset. Before starting their fast, members of the Muslim community indulge in Sehri and after observing the fast for a brief period they end their fast with Iftar. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramzan on April 17 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai and Other Cities of India.

It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset and usually they vary from city to city. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 26th Roza on Tuesday, April 18. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 18:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 26 05:04 AM 6:58 PM 18 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 18:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 26 04:30 AM 6:49 PM 18 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 18:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 26 04:19 AM 6:33 PM 18 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 18:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 26 04:41 AM 6:23 PM 18 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 18:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 26 04:43 AM 6:34 PM 18 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 18:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 26 03:56 AM 5:59 PM 18 April 2023

Observing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is mandatory and only those who are sick or traveling and pregnant women are exempted from observing Ramzan fast. At the end of the 29 to 30-day fasting period, the Muslim community will search for the crescent moon of Ramzan Eid. Once the crescent moon is sighted, Ramzan Eid or Eid al-Fitr will be observed the next day. On the day of Ramzan Eid, Muslims offer Ramadan prayers and wish their loved ones "Ramzan Mubarak". Following this, they indulge in a delectable spread of food items.

