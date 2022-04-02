The holy month of Ramadan is upon us once again. Considered to be the most important month in Islam, Ramadan 2022 will begin on April 2. This day will mark the first day of fasting or Roza of Ramadan 2022. To celebrate the beginning of this month of self-reflection, philanthropy and forgiveness, people often take various special initiatives. Sharing Happy Ramadan wishes, Ramadan 2022 messages, Ramadan Greetings, Happy Ramadan 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are all integral parts of this celebration. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts Guide: Here’s a List of Things One Must Keep in Mind During the Islamic Holy Month of Fasting.

Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month in Islam, where Muslims observe a month of stringent fasting. Known as Roza, the fast begins from sunrise to moonrise, and people abstain from eating anything or even drinking water throughout the day. The essence of the Ramadaan celebration is to help those in need by giving away your own meals in the name of Allah, and do your bit to feed those in need. Donating to noble causes, feeding the poor and giving away clothes and other items are all integral to the Ramadan celebration. Ramadan 2022 Tradition: Why Muslims Break Their Fast By Eating Dates? Know the Importance of Medjool Dates During Iftar.

Many people also set on the journey to the holy pilgrimage in this auspicious month. Ramadan 2022 is sure to be especially important as many will set on this holy journey after a gap of 2 years. As we prepare to celebrate Ramadan 2022, here are some Happy Ramadan wishes, Ramadan 2022 messages, Ramadan Greetings, Happy Ramadan 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

HD Wallpaper Reads: From Crescent to Crescent, May Your Path Lead You to True Light. Ramazan 2022 Mubarak!

WhatsApp Status Reads: Ramadan Kareem. I Wish You To Be Protected and Blessed by Almighty Allah

WhatsApp Status Reads: Ramdan 2022 Mubarak! May Allah Brighten Your Life With Positive Energies and an Optimistic Approach To Live Better and Stronger

HD Image Reads: Ramadan Kareem! “Fasting Men and Fasting Women, God Has Prepared Forgiveness and a Splendid Wage.” – Quran-AlAhzab(35)

HD Image Reads: Whatever Your Heart Can Dream, You Will Definitely Achieve It in Ramadan Kareem. Have a Blessed Month!

The month of Ramadan is said to be a time to give up all of one’s vices and do nothing but good onto the world. And we hope that this month brings with it an air of change where hope, love and kindness persevere through. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Ramadan 2022.

