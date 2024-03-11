Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims worldwide. It is observed by Muslims as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. The exact dates of Ramadan vary each year based on the sighting of the moon, but it typically lasts for 29 or 30 days. As you observe Ramadan 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day, including WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, and SMS.

Ramadan 2024 starts on Monday, March 12 and ends on Tuesday, April 10. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, and engaging in sinful behaviour. Fasting is obligatory for all adult Muslims, with exceptions for individuals who are pregnant, nursing, menstruating, travelling, or ill. The fast is broken each evening with a meal called iftar, often starting with dates and water, followed by a larger meal with family and friends.

Ramadan is also a time for strengthening bonds with family, friends, and the community. Muslims often gather for iftar meals, communal prayers, and special events organised by mosques and community organisations. The sense of unity and solidarity among Muslims is heightened this month as individuals come together to worship, support one another, and share in the blessings of Ramadan. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with your friends and family to wish them Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan is a sacred and transformative time for Muslims, offering opportunities for spiritual growth, self-discipline, gratitude, and acts of kindness. It is a month of reflection on one's relationship with God, self-improvement, and reaching out to those in need, embodying the values of compassion, empathy, and generosity central to Islam. Wishing everyone a Happy Ramadan 2024!

