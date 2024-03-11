Ramadan 2024 begins in India on March 12 after the crescent moon is sighted in the country. This annual month-long observance is believed to be the most important practice for religious Muslims who keep the stringent Roza fast throughout the day. Ramadan is said to be one of the five pillars of Islam and marks the holiest time of the year. Roza is the fast from sunrise to sunset. There are various important Roza timings that those fasting need to be mindful of. The most important is the Suhoor Timing to understand when the fast begins and Iftar timing to break the fast together with the community. As we prepare to celebrate Ramadan 2024, here is everything you need to know about when Ramadan 2024, Suhoor and Iftar timing and its significance. Ramadan 2024 Date in India: Crescent Moon Sighted in Many Parts, Ramzan Fasting to Begin From March 12.

When is Ramadan 2024 in India?

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic Calendar, and the entire month is focused on following strict abstinence from various vices like alcohol, sexual activities, etc and following the stringent fast throughout the month. The date of Ramadan, much like other Islamic observances, is dependent on the sighting of the moon. This is why Ramadan 2024 is expected to begin on March 12 and will first begin in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, etc.

Significance of Sehri and Iftar timing for Ramadan

The daily Roza is kept from sunrise to sunset. In preparation for this stringent fast, people often wake up before sunrise, offer their morning prayers and indulge in an early morning meal - which is known as Suhoor or Sehri. Knowing Sehri Timing is crucial to plan your day and begin your Roza fast. Similarly, Iftar timing helps people know the exact time to break the fast. It is the time of the day when Muslims break their fast following Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings in major cities:

1. Delhi 05:18 am 06:27 pm

2. Mumbai 05:38 am 06:48 pm

3. Hyderabad 05:16 am 06:26 pm

4. Pune 05:34 am 06:44 pm

5. Surat 05:38 am 06:47 pm

6. Ahmedabad 05:38 am 06:47 pm

7. Bangalore 05:19 am 06:31 pm

8. Calcutta 04:35 am 05:45 pm

9. Chennai 05:08 am 06:20 pm

10. Kanpur 05:06 am 06:15 pm

The Roza fast is broken by taking a bite of dates and drinking water. It is important also to offer prayers as we prepare for Iftar. We hope that Ramadan 2024 brings with it peace and goodness to the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).